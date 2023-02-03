Netflix has teased Sex/Life's long-awaited second season with a new titillating teaser in which Billie (Sarah Shahi) is back to romance both Cooper (Mike Vogel) and Brad (Adam Demos).

It's been a while since Sex/Life made its Netflix debut and shot to viral fame with its full-frontal scenes, and the raunchy drama is now officially returning next month.

In the upcoming season, which lands on Netflix on 2nd March, Billie will be navigating new challenges and "fresh desires" as "she lusts after the life she wants", according to Netflix.

The 75-second clip features a number of glamorous scenes set across New York, with Billie seen jumping into bed with someone whilst over looking the city skyline after the trailer shows a flash of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"Not everyone has it, the desire to wake up, stop sleepwalking through our lives," Billie says in a voiceover.

"To stop trying to do the right thing while denying our truth – but those of us who do, we tread in dangerous waters."

Shahi, Vogel and Demos will be reprising their roles from the first season as well as Margaret Odette (Sasha), Li Jun Li (Francesca) and Jonathan Sadowski (Devon), and they'll be joined by new additions Dylan Bruce, Cleo Anthony, Wallis Day, Darius Homayoun and Craig Bierko.

Created by Stacy Rukeyser, the erotic drama landed on Netflix in June 2021, inspired BB Easton's novel 44 Chapters about 4 Men.

The first season followed suburban mum Billie as she was torn between her devoted husband Cooper and her bad-boy ex-boyfriend Brad, however in the final episode, we watched as she decided to stay married to Cooper whilst continuing her affair with Brad.

