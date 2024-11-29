Senna cast: Full list of stars in Netflix's Ayrton Senna drama
Gabriel Leone plays the iconic Formula 1 Champion.
The life of iconic Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna may have been documented before, notably in Asif Kapadia's BAFTA-winning documentary, but now it has been dramatised in a major new Netflix series.
The six-part drama, which stars Gabriel Leone as the titular Senna, charts the ups and downs of his incredible career, while also telling the story surrounding his tragic death in a racing accident at the age of 34.
Alongside Leone, the series also stars the likes of Kaya Scodelario, Patrick Kennedy and Steven Mackintosh, alongside a host of Brazilian stars. But who else appears in the cast and who do they all play?
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Senna on Netflix.
Senna cast: Who stars in the Netflix series?
Here are the main cast members and characters in Senna. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.
- Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna
- Kaya Scodelario as Laura
- Pâmela Tomé as Xuxa Meneghel
- Matt Mella as Alain Prost
- Patrick Kennedy as Ron Dennis
- Gabriel Louchard as Galvão Bueno
- Alice Wegmann as Lílian de Vasconcellos Souz
- Camila Márdila as Viviane Senna
- Hugo Bonemer as Nelson Piquet
- Julia Foti as Adriane Galisteu
- Marco Ricca as 'Miltão' Senna
- Susana Ribeiro as Neide 'Zaza' Senna
- Arnaud Viard as Jean-Marie Balestre
- Johannes Heinrichs as Niki Lauda
- Steven Mackintosh as Frank Williams
Gabriel Leone plays Ayrton Senna
Who is Ayrton Senna? Ayrton Senna was a Brazilian racing driver, who won three Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles, before his death in an accident during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
Where have I seen Gabriel Leone? Leone is a Brazilian actor known for his roles in series such as Malhação and Land of the Strong, as well as the Michael Mann film Ferrari.
Kaya Scodelario as Laura
Who is Laura? Laura is a fictional character, a journalist who follows Senna throughout his career.
Where have I seen Kaya Scodelario? Scodelario is known for her roles in series such as Skins and The Gentlemen, as well as in films including Moon, Clash of the Titans, Wuthering Heights, The Maze Runner, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and This Is Christmas.
Pâmela Tomé plays Xuxa Meneghel
Who is Xuxa Meneghel? Xuxa is a Brazilian TV presenter, actress, singer and businesswoman who had a relationship with Ayrton Senna.
Where have I seen Pâmela Tomé? Tomé has had roles in series including Malhação and Pride and Passion.
Matt Mella plays Alain Prost
Who is Alain Prost? Alain Prost is a French former racing driver who during his career was partnered with Ayrton Senna and formed a rivalry with him.
Where have I seen Matt Mella? Mella has had roles in series including Trigger Point, The Winter King and Hollyoaks, as well as films such as The Last Letter from Your Lover.
Patrick Kennedy plays Ron Dennis
Who is Ron Dennis? Ron Dennis is the former CEO, chairman and founder of McLaren Group, who was the team principal of the McLaren Formula One team when Senna was racing as part of the team.
Where have I seen Patrick Kennedy? Kennedy is known for his roles in series including Bleak House, Black Mirror, Peep Show, Downton Abbey, Mrs Wilson, The Queen's Gambit, Atlanta, Death in Paradise, Liaison, Franklin and The Day of the Jackal, as well as films such as Mrs Henderson Presents, Atonement, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, War Horse, Mr Holmes, London Has Fallen, Peterloo and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Gabriel Louchard plays Galvão Bueno
Who is Galvão Bueno? Galvão is a Brazilian sports announcer who commentated on his friend Ayrton Senna's races.
Where have I seen Gabriel Louchard? Louchard is known for his roles in series such as Homens? and Rock Story.
Alice Wegmann plays Lílian de Vasconcellos Souz
Who is Lílian de Vasconcellos Souz? Lílian is Ayrton Senna's ex-wife and childhood friend. They divorced when she struggled with his focus on motor racing and desire to move to England on a more permanent basis.
Where have I seen Alice Wegmann? Wegmann has had roles in series such as Malhação and Land of the Strong.
Camila Márdila plays Viviane Senna
Who is Viviane Senna? Viviane is Ayrton's sister.
Where have I seen Camila Márdila? Márdila has had roles in series including Land of the Strong and A Mother's Love.
Hugo Bonemer plays Nelson Piquet
Who is Nelson Piquet? Nelson is a Brazilian former racing driver who raced as part of Formula 1 at the same time as Senna.
Where have I seen Hugo Bonemer? Bonemer has had roles in series such as Malhação and The Secret Life of Couples.
Julia Foti plays Adriane Galisteu
Who is Adriane Galisteu? Adriane is a Brazilian actress, TV host and former model who was Senna's girlfriend at the time of his death in a racing accident.
Where have I seen Julia Foti? Foti has had roles in series including Toda Forma de Amor and Malhação.
Marco Ricca plays as 'Miltão' Senna
Who is 'Miltão' Senna? Milton da Silva, known to Ayrton Senna as Miltão, was a factory owner and the racing driver's father.
Where have I seen Marco Ricca? Ricca has had roles in series such as Orphans of a Nation and Boogie Oogie, as well as films including A Dangerous Practice.
Susana Ribeiro plays Neide 'Zaza' Senna
Who is Neide 'Zaza' Senna? Neide da Silva, known as Zaza to Ayrton Senna, was the racing driver's mother.
Where have I seen Susana Ribeiro? Ribeiro has had roles in series such as Two Faces and Side by Side.
Arnaud Viard plays Jean-Marie Balestre
Who is Jean-Marie Balestre? Jean-Marie Balestre was a French racing administrator, who was President of the Fédération Internationale du Sport Automobile (FISA).
Where have I seen Arnaud Viard? Viard has had roles in series including Emily in Paris and Que du bonheur.
Johannes Heinrichs plays Niki Lauda
Who is Niki Lauda? Niki Lauda was an Australian racing driver who competed in Formula 1 at the same time as Senna.
Where have I seen Johannes Heinrichs? Heinrichs has had roles in series such as Die Drei von der Müllabfuhr and Die Heiland: Wir sind Anwalt.
Steven Mackintosh plays Frank Williams
Who is Frank Williams? Frank Williams was the founder of the Williams Formula 1 team, which Senna was a part of.
Where have I seen Steven Mackintosh? Mackintosh has had roles in films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Underworld: Evolution, The Sweeney, Kick-Ass 2 and Rocketman, as well as series such as Luther, Lucky Man, The Pact and Payback.
Other supporting actors in Senna
Other supporting characters appear in the series, including:
- Christian Malheiros as Maurinho
- Joe Hurst as Keith Sutton
- Keisuke Hoashi as Osamu Goto
- Leon Ockenden as James Hunt
- Richard Clothier as Peter Warr
- Tom Mannion as Sid Watkins
