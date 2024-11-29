Alongside Leone, the series also stars the likes of Kaya Scodelario, Patrick Kennedy and Steven Mackintosh, alongside a host of Brazilian stars. But who else appears in the cast and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Senna on Netflix.

Senna cast: Who stars in the Netflix series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Senna. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna

Kaya Scodelario as Laura

Pâmela Tomé as Xuxa Meneghel

Matt Mella as Alain Prost

Patrick Kennedy as Ron Dennis

Gabriel Louchard as Galvão Bueno

Alice Wegmann as Lílian de Vasconcellos Souz

Camila Márdila as Viviane Senna

Hugo Bonemer as Nelson Piquet

Julia Foti as Adriane Galisteu

Marco Ricca as 'Miltão' Senna

Susana Ribeiro as Neide 'Zaza' Senna

Arnaud Viard as Jean-Marie Balestre

Johannes Heinrichs as Niki Lauda

Steven Mackintosh as Frank Williams

Gabriel Leone plays Ayrton Senna

Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna in Senna.

Who is Ayrton Senna? Ayrton Senna was a Brazilian racing driver, who won three Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles, before his death in an accident during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Where have I seen Gabriel Leone? Leone is a Brazilian actor known for his roles in series such as Malhação and Land of the Strong, as well as the Michael Mann film Ferrari.

Kaya Scodelario as Laura

Kaya Scodelario as Laura in Senna. Alan Roskyn/Netflix

Who is Laura? Laura is a fictional character, a journalist who follows Senna throughout his career.

Where have I seen Kaya Scodelario? Scodelario is known for her roles in series such as Skins and The Gentlemen, as well as in films including Moon, Clash of the Titans, Wuthering Heights, The Maze Runner, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and This Is Christmas.

Pâmela Tomé plays Xuxa Meneghel

Pâmela Tomé as Xuxa Meneghel in Senna. Guilherme Leporace/Netflix

Who is Xuxa Meneghel? Xuxa is a Brazilian TV presenter, actress, singer and businesswoman who had a relationship with Ayrton Senna.

Where have I seen Pâmela Tomé? Tomé has had roles in series including Malhação and Pride and Passion.

Matt Mella plays Alain Prost

Matt Mella as Alain Prost in Senna. Alan Roskyn/Netflix

Who is Alain Prost? Alain Prost is a French former racing driver who during his career was partnered with Ayrton Senna and formed a rivalry with him.

Where have I seen Matt Mella? Mella has had roles in series including Trigger Point, The Winter King and Hollyoaks, as well as films such as The Last Letter from Your Lover.

Patrick Kennedy plays Ron Dennis

Patrick Kennedy as Ron Dennis in Senna. Alan Roskyn/Netflix

Who is Ron Dennis? Ron Dennis is the former CEO, chairman and founder of McLaren Group, who was the team principal of the McLaren Formula One team when Senna was racing as part of the team.

Where have I seen Patrick Kennedy? Kennedy is known for his roles in series including Bleak House, Black Mirror, Peep Show, Downton Abbey, Mrs Wilson, The Queen's Gambit, Atlanta, Death in Paradise, Liaison, Franklin and The Day of the Jackal, as well as films such as Mrs Henderson Presents, Atonement, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, War Horse, Mr Holmes, London Has Fallen, Peterloo and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Gabriel Louchard plays Galvão Bueno

Gabriel Louchard as Galvão Bueno in Senna. Aline Arruda/Netflix

Who is Galvão Bueno? Galvão is a Brazilian sports announcer who commentated on his friend Ayrton Senna's races.

Where have I seen Gabriel Louchard? Louchard is known for his roles in series such as Homens? and Rock Story.

Alice Wegmann plays Lílian de Vasconcellos Souz

Alice Wegmann as Lilian in Senna. Iza Campos/Netflix

Who is Lílian de Vasconcellos Souz? Lílian is Ayrton Senna's ex-wife and childhood friend. They divorced when she struggled with his focus on motor racing and desire to move to England on a more permanent basis.

Where have I seen Alice Wegmann? Wegmann has had roles in series such as Malhação and Land of the Strong.

Camila Márdila plays Viviane Senna

Camila Márdila as Viviane Senna in Senna. Alan Roskyn/Netflix

Who is Viviane Senna? Viviane is Ayrton's sister.

Where have I seen Camila Márdila? Márdila has had roles in series including Land of the Strong and A Mother's Love.

Hugo Bonemer plays Nelson Piquet

Hugo Bonemer as Nelson Piquet in Senna Alan Roskyn/Netflix

Who is Nelson Piquet? Nelson is a Brazilian former racing driver who raced as part of Formula 1 at the same time as Senna.

Where have I seen Hugo Bonemer? Bonemer has had roles in series such as Malhação and The Secret Life of Couples.

Julia Foti plays Adriane Galisteu

Julia Foti as Adriane Galisteu in Senna. Guilherme Leporace/Netflix

Who is Adriane Galisteu? Adriane is a Brazilian actress, TV host and former model who was Senna's girlfriend at the time of his death in a racing accident.

Where have I seen Julia Foti? Foti has had roles in series including Toda Forma de Amor and Malhação.

Marco Ricca plays as 'Miltão' Senna

Marco Ricca as Miltão in Senna. Guilherme Leporace/Netflix

Who is 'Miltão' Senna? Milton da Silva, known to Ayrton Senna as Miltão, was a factory owner and the racing driver's father.

Where have I seen Marco Ricca? Ricca has had roles in series such as Orphans of a Nation and Boogie Oogie, as well as films including A Dangerous Practice.

Susana Ribeiro plays Neide 'Zaza' Senna

Susana Ribeiro as Zaza in Senna. Alan Roskyn/Netflix

Who is Neide 'Zaza' Senna? Neide da Silva, known as Zaza to Ayrton Senna, was the racing driver's mother.

Where have I seen Susana Ribeiro? Ribeiro has had roles in series such as Two Faces and Side by Side.

Arnaud Viard plays Jean-Marie Balestre

Arnaud Viard as Balestre in Senna. Alan Roskyn/Netflix

Who is Jean-Marie Balestre? Jean-Marie Balestre was a French racing administrator, who was President of the Fédération Internationale du Sport Automobile (FISA).

Where have I seen Arnaud Viard? Viard has had roles in series including Emily in Paris and Que du bonheur.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Johannes Heinrichs plays Niki Lauda

Johannes Heinrichs as Niki Lauda in Senna. Alan Roskyn/Netflix

Who is Niki Lauda? Niki Lauda was an Australian racing driver who competed in Formula 1 at the same time as Senna.

Where have I seen Johannes Heinrichs? Heinrichs has had roles in series such as Die Drei von der Müllabfuhr and Die Heiland: Wir sind Anwalt.

Steven Mackintosh plays Frank Williams

Steven Mackintosh as Frank Williams in Senna. Alan Roskyn/Netflix

Who is Frank Williams? Frank Williams was the founder of the Williams Formula 1 team, which Senna was a part of.

Where have I seen Steven Mackintosh? Mackintosh has had roles in films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Underworld: Evolution, The Sweeney, Kick-Ass 2 and Rocketman, as well as series such as Luther, Lucky Man, The Pact and Payback.

Other supporting actors in Senna

Other supporting characters appear in the series, including:

Christian Malheiros as Maurinho

Joe Hurst as Keith Sutton

Keisuke Hoashi as Osamu Goto

Leon Ockenden as James Hunt

Richard Clothier as Peter Warr

Tom Mannion as Sid Watkins

Senna is streaming now on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.