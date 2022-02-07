Power Book IV: Force is a sequel to the events of the main series, focusing primarily on James St Patrick's former criminal partner Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he leaves New York City to begin a new life in Chicago.

Just a few months after the first season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan came to a close, the latest spin-off from Courtney A. Kemp's hugely popular Power franchise has just kicked off.

Sikora returns to lead the cast and is joined by an ensemble of stars new to the franchise, among them Gabrielle Ryan (Bonding), Kris D Lofton (Ballers), and Michael Oilar (61st Street), while Kemp and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson both remain involved behind the camera.

As with the other spin-offs in the Power series, the episodes will be released weekly over the next few months – read on for everything you need to know about the full release schedule.

How to watch Power Book 4: Force online

Power Book IV: Force began on Sunday 6th February, and will continue with one new episode every week until the finale on Sunday 17th April – Easter Sunday.

The one exception is that there will be no new episodes on Sunday 3rd April, meaning there will be a two-week gap between episodes eight and nine of the 10-episode run.

As with Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the series is streaming on Starzplay, which is available to subscribe to via Amazon Prime Video for an additional £4.99 per month.

The full release schedule is as follows:

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 1 'A Short Fuse and a Long Memory' - Sunday 6th February

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 'King of the Goddamn Hill' - Sunday 13th February

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 'Firestarter' - Sunday 20th February

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 'Storm Clouds' - Sunday 27th February

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5 'Take Me Home' - Sunday 6th March

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6 'This Is Who We Are' - Sunday 13th March

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7 'Outrunning a Ghost' - Sunday 20th March

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8 'He Ain't Heavy' - Sunday 27th March

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 - Sunday 10th April

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 - Sunday 17th April