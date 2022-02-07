Power Book IV Force episode 2 release date - Full release schedule
The latest spin-off from the hugely popular crime drama focuses on Tommy Egan.
Just a few months after the first season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan came to a close, the latest spin-off from Courtney A. Kemp's hugely popular Power franchise has just kicked off.
Power Book IV: Force is a sequel to the events of the main series, focusing primarily on James St Patrick's former criminal partner Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he leaves New York City to begin a new life in Chicago.
Sikora returns to lead the cast and is joined by an ensemble of stars new to the franchise, among them Gabrielle Ryan (Bonding), Kris D Lofton (Ballers), and Michael Oilar (61st Street), while Kemp and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson both remain involved behind the camera.
As with the other spin-offs in the Power series, the episodes will be released weekly over the next few months – read on for everything you need to know about the full release schedule.
How to watch Power Book 4: Force online
Power Book IV: Force began on Sunday 6th February, and will continue with one new episode every week until the finale on Sunday 17th April – Easter Sunday.
The one exception is that there will be no new episodes on Sunday 3rd April, meaning there will be a two-week gap between episodes eight and nine of the 10-episode run.
As with Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the series is streaming on Starzplay, which is available to subscribe to via Amazon Prime Video for an additional £4.99 per month.
The full release schedule is as follows:
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 1 'A Short Fuse and a Long Memory' - Sunday 6th February
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 'King of the Goddamn Hill' - Sunday 13th February
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 'Firestarter' - Sunday 20th February
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 'Storm Clouds' - Sunday 27th February
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5 'Take Me Home' - Sunday 6th March
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6 'This Is Who We Are' - Sunday 13th March
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7 'Outrunning a Ghost' - Sunday 20th March
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8 'He Ain't Heavy' - Sunday 27th March
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 - Sunday 10th April
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 - Sunday 17th April
