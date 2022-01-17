Power Book IV: Force – release date, cast, trailer and latest news

Following in the footsteps of Book II: Ghost and Book III: Raising Kanan , next month sees the launch of Book IV: Force, a new instalment focusing on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), the former criminal partner of James St Patrick.

Since suspenseful crime drama Power wrapped up after its sixth season, STARZ has transformed the brand into a multi-series franchise with several brand new spin-offs.

The show sees him leave New York City to start a new life in Chicago, where he quickly sets about making a name for himself and building a new criminal enterprise.

Fans are thrilled to see the character return and intrigued to see how his continuing story will compare to those of the other Power spin-offs, with a vast shared universe quickly taking shape on STARZ.

Power Book IV: Force release date

Power Book IV: Force is scheduled to premiere on STARZ in the United States on Sunday 6th February, while in the UK it will be available on the very same day via streaming service STARZPLAY.

STARZPLAY is available as a premium channel via Amazon Prime Video, or as a standalone service through the platform’s website, both of which are priced at £4.99 per month.

Tommy’s hitting the road. You ready for the ride or not? #PowerForce premieres in ONE MONTH on #STARZPLAY. pic.twitter.com/wDOo8egLw9 — STARZPLAYUK (@starzplayuk) January 6, 2022

Power Book IV: Force cast

Joseph Sikora leads the cast of Power Book IV, reprising the fan-favourite role of Tommy Egan, who he first portrayed in the original series.

The show sees Tommy leave his old life in New York City behind to start anew in Chicago, meaning it’s not surprising that most of the cast is comprised of all-new additions.

Gabrielle Ryan (Bonding), Kris D Lofton (Ballers) and Michael Oilar (61st Street) are the latest to join the Power shared universe, alongside relative newcomers Debo Balogun, Paulina Nguyen and Anthony Fleming.

Behind the camera, Power creator Courtney A Kemp remains involved in her fast-growing franchise, as does Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson.

Power Book IV: Force plot

The official synopsis for Power Book IV: Force teases that as Tommy grapples with the loss of both Ghost and LaKeisha, he’ll make what is intended to be a brief visit to Chicago to “close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades”.

However, life is rarely that simple, and he soon finds himself drawn back into the dangerous illegal drug trade, caught between two rival crews that could both crumble without him.

With Ghost out of the picture, Tommy is now looking out for no one but himself and has one goal: to “become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago”.

Power Book IV: Force spins out of both the original crime drama series and Tommy’s recent guest appearance in Book II: Ghost, which follows Michael Rainey Jr’s Tariq St Patrick.

Is there a Power Book IV: Force trailer?

There are two! STARZ gave us our first look at Power Book IV: Force back in November 2021 with a brief teaser trailer that re-introduced Tommy Egan after some time away from our screens.

We got a closer look at the series two months later with the launch of a full-length trailer, which hypes up the return of the “crazy, ruthless, fearless, deadly” criminal mastermind.

