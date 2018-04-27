Peaky Blinders guest star Adrien Brody channelled The Godfather and fans loved it
Adrien Brody's character Luca Changretta sounds an awful lot like Marlon Brando
Adrien Brody’s mafia man Luca Changretta swaggered into Peaky Blinders series four in style - but viewers reckoned he was channelling more than a bit of The Godfather.
That accent? Surely it must come straight from a Mafia movie marathon...
Though not everyone was totally convinced.
As he faced off against Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and laid down the rules of the game, there was a bit of an act-off between the two men.
Brody exuded pure menace as he leered: "None of your family will survive. We are an organisation of a different dimension."
Just wait until Luca slips into full Godfather mode... that's when things will get brutal.
