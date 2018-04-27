Adrien Brody’s mafia man Luca Changretta swaggered into Peaky Blinders series four in style - but viewers reckoned he was channelling more than a bit of The Godfather.

That accent? Surely it must come straight from a Mafia movie marathon...

Though not everyone was totally convinced.

As he faced off against Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and laid down the rules of the game, there was a bit of an act-off between the two men.

Brody exuded pure menace as he leered: "None of your family will survive. We are an organisation of a different dimension."

Just wait until Luca slips into full Godfather mode... that's when things will get brutal.

