Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy teases “intense” and “gothic” final season

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders is expected to arrive on our screens later this year and if Cillian Murphy’s recent comments are anything to go by, the final ever episode is set to be hard-hitting for fans.

The Tommy Shelby star recently teased season 6’s finale, revealing that it’s going to be a “heavy” experience for viewers.

“I think it’s going to be very intense,” he told Rolling Stone. “The word we keep using is ‘gothic’. Yeah, it’s going to be heavy!”

The upcoming season will see Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham join the cast alongside Baptiste’s Conrad Khan, while the likes of Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sam Claflin return to the show for its final run.

While the period drama hasn’t revealed much about Graham’s character, fans were treated to a teaser in December in which he is heard saying: “I hear there are some men here from Birmingham looking for me,” alongside a sneak-peek of Graham in his new role.

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne revealed back in November that the final episode of the show had been cut, adding on Instagram: “Still a lot more to do.”

Season 6 won’t be the end of the road for the Peaky Blinders franchise however, with the crime family expected to return in a film, which will start filming in 2023.

