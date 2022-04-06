Peaky Blinders' Duke Shelby actor feared fan base "rejection"
"Their response at the moment, it’s been really sweet to see."
**Spoiler warning for Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6**
Peaky Blinders' Duke Shelby has been on quite the journey in season 6. After being introduced in episode 4, Tommy's illegitimate son went on to be a crucial part of the series finale, and was formally welcomed into the family.
However, for Duke actor Conrad Khan, he was worried that the fan response to his new character could have been more frosty than that given to him by the Shelby clan.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Khan commented that he had fears his character could be "rejected by the fan base".
He noted: "It's a family, but has grown with the cast and crew, and then with the fans they've kind of gone on this journey together over 10 years. And there's always that fear that, as a newcomer, they're not going to like you. But I think their response at the moment, it’s been really sweet to see."
Khan continued: "I think the character is quite likeable. He's good. He's got a bit of edge to him, but then there are characteristics about him that are kind of universal. I think he's a little bit cheeky."
Khan recently told RadioTimes.com that he "hopes" Duke will appear in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, so it seems the young Shelby could have an even bigger role to play as the story continues.
Creator Steven Knight has revealed that the film will tell a previously "untold" World War II story - could Duke's age see him called up to fight? Only time will tell.
For now, you can learn more about what happened between Duke and Finn in the finale, and how their feud could affect the story going forward here.
Additional reporting by Lewis Knight.
Peaky Blinders seasons 1 to 6 are available now on BBC iPlayer.
