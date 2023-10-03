Based on research of real events that unfolded in Number 10, the new drama, according to the synopsis, will show "the horrors of Covid unfold across the nation, while staff at Number 10 kicked back at a string of parties lubricated by quantities of alcohol".

Aside from being inspired by real events, the new drama centres on two fictional special advisors, Grace Greenwood (Georgie Henley) and Annabel D’acre (Ophelia Lovibond), but the cast also includes the likes of Jon Culshaw as the voice of Boris Johnson and Charlotte Ritchie as Helen MacNamara, among many others.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Channel 4's Partygate.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Partygate cast: Full list of actors and characters in Channel 4 drama

You can find the full list of characters in Channel 4's Partygate below, and for more information on the main cast and where you've seen them before, scroll for full details.

As for who's a fictionalised character and who is real in Partygate, politicians like Boris Johnson, Lee Caine, Shelley Williams-Walker, Helen MacNamara, Martin Reynolds, Sir Mark Sidwell, Cleo Watson, Carrie Symonds and Kate Josephs are real people.

The core group of special advisors in the series have been fictionalised, with the show centring on the fictionalised experiences of Grace and Annabel.

Georgie Henley as Grace Greenwood

Ophelia Lovibond as Annabel D’acre

Jon Culshaw as Boris Johnson

Phil Daniels as Mickey Port

Rebecca Humphries as Carrie Symonds

Hugh Skinner as Josh Fitzmaurice

Tom Durant-Pritchard as Rory Baskerville

Alice Orr-Ewing as Alice Lyons

Naomi Battrick as Cleo Watson

Edwin Flay as Martin Reynolds

Charlotte Ritchie as Helen MacNamara

Anthony Calf as Sir Mark Sidwell

Craig Parkinson as Lee Caine

Alice Lowe as Shelley Williams-Walker

Kimberley Nixon as Kate Josephs

Edwin Flay as Martin Reynolds

Fanny Bacaya as Fanny

Gisele Mbalaga as Giselle

Georgie Henley plays Grace Greenwood

Georgie Henley as Grace Greenwood in Partygate. Channel 4

Who is Grace Greenwood? Grace is a fictional special advisor who has recently joined the team at Downing Street and envisions making some change for the north of England, where she hails from.

Where have I seen Georgie Henley before? Henley is perhaps best known for her child acting roles in the Chronicles of Narnia film franchise as Lucy Pevensie. She has since starred in The Sisterhood of Night, The Spanish Princess and Netflix's The Diplomat.

Ophelia Lovibond plays Annabel D’acre

Ophelia Lovibond as Annabel D'Care in Partygate. Channel 4

Who is Annabel D’acre? Annabel is another fictional special advisor that we follow, but she is considerably more charismatic and 'in the know' when it comes to navigating life at Downing Street. It helps that she went to school with most of her peers, and is usually the instigator when it comes to after-work drinks.

Where have I seen Ophelia Lovibond before? Lovibond has starred in a number of TV dramas including Elementary, W1A, Trying and This England, and is also one of the leads in HBO's Minx.

Jon Culshaw plays Boris Johnson

Rebecca Humphries as Carrie Symonds, Edwin Flay as Martin Reynolds and Jon Culshaw as Boris Johnson in Partygate. Channel 4

Who is Boris Johnson? Boris Johnson is the former Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, having served from 2019 to 2022. The controversy surrounding Partygate led to his eventual resignation as an MP. The face of Johnson is never shown in the new drama, but Culshaw provides the voice of the politician.

Where have I seen Jon Culshaw before? Culshaw is best known for his comedy and impressions of notable figures, having voiced a number of characters in Spitting Image, Newzoids and The Impressions Show with Debra Stephenson.

Rebecca Humphries plays Carrie Symonds

Who is Carrie Symonds? Carrie is married to Boris and worked in the Conservative Party as head of communications in 2018.

Where have I seen Rebecca Humphries before? Humphries has starred in Ten Percent, Trigonometry and Big Bad World.

Phil Daniels plays Mickey Port

Phil Daniels. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Mickey Port? Port is a fictionalised on-duty security officer at Downing Street who is growing increasingly concerned over the nature of the parties going on, and feels undermined when he tries to broach the subject.

Where have I seen Phil Daniels before? Daniels has starred in numerous shows over the years, most notably as Kevin Wicks in Eastenders and in films like Quadrophenia and Scum. More recently, Daniels has starred in House of the Dragon, Inside No. 9 and Endeavour.

Hugh Skinner plays Josh Fitzmaurice

Hugh Skinner as Josh Fitzmaurice in Partygate. Channel 4

Who is Josh Fitzmaurice? Josh is one of the special advisors working in the close-knit team at Number 10. He is a major fan of Johnson's and is seen by his peers as the 'suck up' of the group.

Where have I seen Hugh Skinner before? Skinner is best known for his roles in W1A, The Windsors, Fleabag and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Tom Durant-Pritchard plays Rory Baskerville

Tom Durant-Pritchard as Rory Baskerville in Partygate. Channel 4

Who is Rory Baskerville? Rory is another member of the special advisors team who is always up for a good time with his colleagues.

Where have I seen Tom Durant-Pritchard before? Durant-Pritchard has starred in The Crown, This Is Going To Hurt, Feel Good and The Windsors.

Alice Orr-Ewing plays Alice Lyons

Alice Orr-Ewing as Alice Lyons in Partygate. Channel 4

Who is Alice Lyons? Alice is another member of the special advisors team and is closest with Josh, having gone to the university together.

Where have I seen Alice Orr-Ewing before? Orr-Ewing has starred in A Very English Scandal, The Courier, The Devil Conspiracy, This Is Going To Hurt and Sanditon.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Helen MacNamara

Charlotte Ritchie. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who is Helen MacNamara? Helen MacNamara is a real person who is dramatised in this new programme. During the timeline of the show, MacNamara was director general of propriety and ethics, and in spring 2020, she was appointed as the Deputy Cabinet Secretary. In April 2022, she was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice over the Partygate controversy.

Where have I seen Charlotte Ritchie before? Ritchie is perhaps best known for her roles in Ghosts, Feel Good and Call the Midwife - but has more recently starred in Netflix's You and Grantchester.

Partygate will air on Channel 4 at 9.30pm on Tuesday 3rd October. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.