The romantic period drama follow military nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), who finds herself transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she embarks on a sweeping romance with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Filming has officially started on Outlander season 7, with the cast taking to social media to thank fans for the support that has allowed the show to continue far beyond their expectations.

The show, based on Diana Gabaldon's series of novels, recently returned from a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but looks to be making up for lost time as production ramps up once again.

Work on season 7 was announced on Outlander's official social media account, which shared a picture of the beaming cast on-set together, including Sophie Skelton, Balfe, Heughan and Richard Rankin.

Balfe then shared another image to her personal Twitter page, in which she voices her surprise and delight at how popular the show has become.

The caption reads: "Here we go… Season 7!!!!!! What????? Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!!!!"

Balfe recently earned a slew of award nominations for her performance in Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age drama Belfast, which itself was in contention for Best Picture at the Academy Awards in March.

Meanwhile, co-star Heughan is regularly included in conversations about who should be the next James Bond, with some people expecting a decision to be made by MGM at some point this year.

