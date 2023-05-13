Naturally, there have been plenty of intense moments between Jamie (Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Balfe) so far, with the time-traversing soulmates facing plenty of challenges over the years.

It’s been almost nine years since fantasy drama Outlander began running on Starz, with the series, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as lovers from different time periods, set to return for season 7 in June .

But it’s a scene from season 1 that remains Heughan’s favourite.

When asked by Buzzfeed News what his favourite ever Claire and Jamie scene is, Heughan responded with a smile: “There's a lot of love in Outlander...

"You know, it always goes back to season 1," he added. "The wedding, I think, is, you know – new love right? People falling in love.”



The seventh season – which will be split into two parts made up of eight episodes each – will premiere in June 2023, and a new Outlander trailer recently gave fans a taste of what they can expect, showing Jamie and Claire caught up in the middle of the American Revolution.

"I'm not as brave as I was before, you ken?" Jamie can be heard saying towards the beginning of the trailer. "Not brave enough to live without you anymore."

Later, Claire says: "I'd hoped that Jamie would stay away from it, but maybe he's supposed to be there. Maybe he always was."

Outlander season 7 will take its cue from An Echo in the Bone, the corresponding seventh book in Diana Gabaldon’s book series, and will be followed by one last season consisting of 10 episodes.

In addition, an Outlander prequel series, called Blood of My Blood, has officially been greenlit and will focus on Jamie’s parents.

According to an official synopsis, "Season seven picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie.

"But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of Outlander” Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion."

