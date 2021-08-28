Outlander’s Lauren Lyle hints at a “dark” season 6 for Marsali

Star of Outlander Lauren Lyle has teased that the upcoming sixth season will prove difficult for her character Marsali Fraser, who committed murder in the previous season’s finale.

For Marsali, “it continues to just get quite a lot darker,” Lyle said during an exclusive Big RT Interview published in full this Sunday.

Lyle, who plays a protestor in BBC One’s upcoming submarine thriller Vigil, returned to film Outlander season six during the pandemic, alongside co-stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Marsali is one half of the three central Outlander couples: Claire and Jamie, Brianna and Roger, and Marsali and Fergus.

However, events in the sixth season will test the previously “fun, romantic” Marsali and Fergus, and will force Marsali to “step up” and support her family.

“Marsali and Fergus have always been this fun, romantic couple – young, cool – like the ones that make people laugh and are just really in love with each other and have all these kids. And this time [in season six], it just got really deep and really dark… They’re at their most tested,” Lyle explains.

“It’s the most tumultuous time that we’ve seen them and their relationship [in]. And Marsali really has, this season – it’s the first time you see her having to step up, and she’s sort of supporting the family and dealing with her own needs.”

In the Outlander books, Marsali (currently pregnant in the series) gives birth to a baby boy, Henri-Christian, who is born with dwarfism, and the family face cruel persecution from superstitious locals. If you want to read the books for yourself, you can purchase the Outlander series on Amazon.

Vigil begins at 9pm on Sunday 29th August on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with episode two airing at 9pm on the Bank Holiday Monday, 30th August. Vigil will then continue weekly each Sunday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

