This third season is no different with Ben Glenroy's (Paul Rudd) killer finally being revealed in a twisted tale of parental protection, as well as a final twist that will surely leave fans reeling.

That's right, when the action of the episode had finally subsided and our beloved trio could finally kick back and relax, it seemed as though murder was never actually that far from them.

Oliver (Martin Short) threw an opening night party back at his apartment in the Arconia and as the cast of his play celebrated their night – and the trio rejoiced in finally nailing the killer – it looked as though there was a bullet meant for Charles (Steve Martin) and Charles only.

It's been a running joke throughout all three seasons now that Charles's stunt double from his days on Brazzos, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), looks deceptively just like Charles and even acts like him.

Well, going to Charles' apartment to retrieve his age-old celebratory bottle of wine for the group, Sazz is shot and we see that someone has shot a bullet through the window, fatally wounding her.

Sazz (Jane Lynch) and Charles (Steve Martin) in Only Murders in the Building. Patrick Harbron/Hulu

She struggles for breath as she lays bleeding out on the floor and we see that her fingertips are covered in her own blood. In her last moments, she tries to draw something on the floor using the blood but the scene cuts as she manages to do so while wheezing in what sounds like her last breaths.

While we'll have to see if Only Murders in the Building season 4 gets confirmed, it stands to reason that if a fourth instalment was given the green light, Sazz's potential murder would be the major mystery at the heart of it. No doubt because it was originally intended to be Charles going to retrieve the wine so if it was, it would've been Charles who was shot.

Earlier in the night when Sazz arrived at the party, it was a surprise to all as she didn't tell anyone she was coming. Nevertheless, everyone was excited to see her but she told Charles that she needed to discuss something "sensitive" with him and they agree to talk about it later.

The time never came for the two to discuss what it could be so what could it have been that was troubling Sazz?

Well, we know that Sazz admitted she's started up a romantic relationship with Charles' former killer lover, Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan). So could it be linked to season 1's killer? And Charles did receive a suspiciously-timed text from former flame Joy (Andrea Martin) after Charles accused her of being Ben's killer.

It's safe to say that there are quite a few loose ends if there was to be a fourth season but it looks like, for now, it's time to bid farewell to Sazz.

