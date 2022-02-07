The No Return cast is led by Sheridan Smith, who plays Powell matriarch Kathy. When her son Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) is unceremoniously arrested in the middle of the night, she is thrust into a dangerous quest to prove his innocence.

ITV's latest drama No Return premiered tonight (Monday 7th February), introducing us to the Powell family – and the beginning of their harrowing ordeal while on holiday in Turkey.

Michael Jibson, who plays Smith's on-screen husband and Noah's father, previously called it a "page-turner script", and we are inclined to agree.

In an episode 2 preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com, we see the Powells pay Noah a visit in the juvenile wing where he is being held. And though there are some attempts at humour from his sister, it soon becomes obvious that, despite his attempts to reassure his family, he's not exactly safe.

Not only is he sharing a cell with about 12 others, but he also reveals that some of the boys are "a bit older".

"But you're safe, no one's hurting you," Kathy asks, to which Noah simply shakes his head.

It's unclear what they're in for, and whether they've been accused of crimes similar to the one Noah was arrested for – sexually assaulting a boy.

Take a look for yourself below:

No return writer Danny Brocklehurst had previously teased the "hothouse environment" the Powells would be cast into following Noah's arrest.

"There’s stuff going on in their life, there are cracks, there are tensions that are bothering them, but they're going on holiday hoping that the sun will smooth it all away and they’ll have this lovely holiday, and it'll all be fine and they'll come back relaxed," he explained.

No Return continues Monday 14th February at 9pm on ITV. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.