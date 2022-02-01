The four-part drama, which is based on Louise Candlish's novel of the same title , follows Fiona Lawson (Middleton), a woman who arrives home to find all of her possessions missing, a group of strangers moving into her house and her husband Bram (Compston) nowhere to be seen.

ITV has shared a series of first-look images for Our House – an upcoming drama starring Line of Duty 's Martin Compston and Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton as an estranged couple.

The first-look photos see Compston and Middleton in character as the troubled couple, while viewers also get a sneak-peek at The Drowning's Rupert Penry-Jones as Toby, an enigmatic figure in Fiona's life, and I May Destroy You star Weruche Opia as Merle – Fiona's best friend and neighbour.

The upcoming drama also stars Honour's Buket Komur as "the mysterious and alluring" Wendy, who begins a relationship with Bram.

Told through flashbacks to points in Fiona and Bram's marriage and scenes set in the present day, Our House dives into the couple's unexpected secrets and shocking revelations which culminate in a "nail-biting finale", according to ITV.

The series has been adapted by screenwriter Simon Ashdown (EastEnders, Raw), while Bridgerton's Sheree Folkson is the director behind all four episodes.

ITV announced its all-star cast for Our House back in July 2021, with Compston saying in a statement that he was "absolutely delighted" to be taking part in the series.

"The scripts are genuinely thrilling, packed with twists and turns that kept me guessing until the end," he added.

