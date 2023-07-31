The series comes from lead writer Jonathan Lee, while two episodes will be written by Gillian Roger Park (Sneakerhead).

It will be made up of six hour-long episodes, and filming will take place later this year in Scotland, Malta and Toronto.

It will then air on BBC One and iPlayer, followed later by a Netflix release in the UK and globally.

The drama will focus on the investigation into the crash on both sides of the Atlantic and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones.

It will chart the initial search for evidence on the ground and will go right up to the most recent indictment at the end of 2022.

The project was first initiated by filmmaker Adam Morane-Griffiths, whose research includes extensive interviews with Scottish police officers and representatives from United States investigative agencies.

Writer Lee said: "The Pan Am 103 Disaster and the global manhunt it spawned was a defining event in world history – one that contains so many instances of resilience and courage that deserve to be honoured and understood. It’s a privilege to write this story for the screen."

Meanwhile, Simon Heath, CEO of World Productions, said: "We feel honoured to be given the responsibility of bringing such an extraordinary and epoch defining story to the screen, via Jonathan and Gillian’s brilliant scripts."

Executive producer Morane-Griffiths added: "I’ve been working on this project for seven years, so it’s very dear to my heart. The investigation was extraordinary, as was the trial, and I’m beyond excited to work with such incredible partners bringing it to life."

Lockerbie will air on BBC One followed by Netflix.

