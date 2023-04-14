The story charts the evolving relationship between a woman and her stepdaughter following the sudden disappearance of husband and father Owen Michaels.

Jennifer Garner leads the cast of Apple TV+ 's latest glossy thriller The Last Thing He Told Me , which is based on a bestselling novel and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.

While still reeling from the loss, Hannah (Garner) and Bailey (Angourie Rice) also have to deal with growing heat from an investigation into Owen's business practices, which could have led him to abscond.

The Last Thing He Told Me also features Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Criminal Minds star Aisha Tyler, in-keeping with Apple TV+'s tendency to attract big names to its original shows.

Here's an introduction to The Last Thing He Told Me cast, as the miniseries begins streaming today.

Jennifer Garner plays Hannah Michaels

Who is Hannah? Hannah is a woman left shellshocked when her husband suddenly vanishes without trace as the company he works for is investigated for massive corporate fraud. She is left with a note instructing her to protect her stepdaughter Bailey, with whom she has had a very difficult relationship up to this point.

What else has Jennifer Garner been in? Garner rose to fame on the spy drama Alias, where she played undercover CIA agent Sydney Bristow. She went on to play Marvel superhero Elektra in 2003's Daredevil, which is a role she reprised in a spin-off two years later. Her other credits include 13 Going on 30, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club and The Adam Project.

Angourie Rice plays Bailey

Who is Bailey? Bailey is Hannah's stepdaughter, with whom she has had a frosty relationship. Bailey is cold and distant to Hannah despite her repeated attempts to form a connection, but they have little choice besides working together when a scandal rocks their family to its core.

Rice told RadioTimes.com: "What I really connected with is that her whole identity is tied to one person: her dad. And I found that really interesting to explore before he leaves and then, when he does leave, we're finding her in crisis mode.

"And how a young woman deals with her entire identity and sense of self just collapsing in front of her. So that really intrigued me and also because we're so in the moment, Bailey doesn't get any time to breathe.

"The show – and the book too – takes place over such a short period of time that we're just so in it and so present. So that that immediacy was something I was really excited to play."

What else has Angourie Rice been in? Following a breakout performance in comedy-thriller The Nice Guys, Rice joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as high school student Betty Brant, appearing in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy. Recently, she starred opposite Rebel Wilson in Senior Year and took on a more dramatic role in Kate Winslet drama Mare of Easttown.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Owen Michaels

Who is Owen? Owen is Hannah's husband. The two met several years ago in New York City, before relocating to California. They have a seemingly perfect relationship, which makes it all the more strange when he suddenly disappears, with only two cryptic notes as a goodbye.

What else has Nikolaj Coster-Waldau been in? Coster-Waldau is best known for playing Jaime Lannister in the epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones. He is also known for film roles in Mama, Oblivion, and Gods of Egypt.

Aisha Tyler plays Jules

Who is Jules? Jules is a reporter and a close friend to Hannah, keeping her in the loop as Owen's company comes under scrutiny by authorities and the press.

On playing an LGBTQ+ role, Tyler said: "I find it to be an honour and a real responsibility to try to create characters that feel fully formed and multi-dimensional and authentic and actualised – and not just kind of a caricature.

"It's just really important to me to make them feel like real, fulsome, whole people. It's something I take very seriously and I really want to honour the community the best way that I can."

She continued: "Representation is so important to me. And I often consult with my friends and just go: ‘Listen, I want to ask you questions, I want to make sure I'm doing this the right way.'

"So, it's really, really important to me and I'm always striving to do my best to represent the community in the best way that I can and to be as dedicated an ally as I can be."

What else has Aisha Tyler been in? Tyler rose to prominence in the comedy genre, playing Dr Charlie Wheeler in Friends, Lana Kane in Archer, and hosting the US edition of Whose Line is it Anyway?. Her dramatic credits includes Criminal Minds and Fear the Walking Dead.

Tyner Rushing plays Max

Who is Max? Max is Jules's partner, who also works in journalism.

What else has Tyner Rushing been in? Last year was particularly busy for Rushing, who appeared in mystery thriller Echoes, action-drama The Terminal List, fantasy epic Stranger Things and true crime series Under the Banner of Heaven.

John Harlan Kim plays Bobby

Who is Bobby? Bobby is Bailey's boyfriend, who attends the same high school as her.

What else has John Harlan Kim been in? Kim is best known for playing Ezekial Jones in fantasy drama The Librarians, while he has also appeared in Hawaii Five-O, The CW's Nancy Drew and Angela Bassett's 9-1-1.

Augusto Aguilera plays Grady

Who is Grady? Grady is a mysterious individual who takes an interest in Owen's disappearance. Hannah is unsure as to whether she can trust him.

What else has Augusto Aguilera been in? Viewers might recognise Aguilera from roles in The Predator, Made for Love, and Prime Video's Too Old to Die Young.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 14th April 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

