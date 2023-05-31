Taking to Facebook to announce the sad news on Wednesday 31st May, son Mike W Beasley wrote: "Man... You know this is a part of life... But that doesn't make it any easier."

Everwood and The Soul Wood star John Beasley has died aged 79, his son has confirmed.

He continued: "I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong.

"My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."

Beasley was born in 1943 in Nebraska and initially worked for Union Pacific Railroad before turning to acting in his 40s.

He played a regular role in family drama series Everwood, appearing in 89 episodes of the show between 2002 and 2006.

His next major TV role was in The Soul Man, which aired from 2012 to 2016. Beasley played a retired pastor and the father of Cedric the Entertainer’s father.

Beasley also made a number of memorable film appearances, starring in Rudy in 1993, Untamed Heart also in 1993, and Big League in 1994.

Other film credits include The Purge: Anarchy in 2014, The General's Daughter in 1999 and Spell in 2020.

On the small screen, Beasley appeared in Brewster Place in 1990 and Laurel Avenue in 1993, as well as the likes of The Mandalorian, NCIS and CSI: Miami.



Most recently, Beasley appeared in the remake of the Stephen King-inspired horror film Firestarter in 2022.

The actor’s death comes just before he was set to make his Broadway debut ahead of his 80th birthday.



He recently appeared in a Chicago stage adaptation of the 2004 hit movie, The Notebook, which originally starred Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Marsden, James Garner and Gena Rowlands, and which was in turned based on the 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name.

Beasley starred in the Garner role, portraying an older version of the romantic lead.



In addition to his son Mike and daughter-in-law Deena, Beasley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, as well as his other son Tyrone and daughter-in-law Katie, as well as his grandchildren.