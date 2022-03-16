The eight-part series, which is based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel of the same name, follows quiet school student Charlie as he meets classmate Nick, forming an unlikely friendship that turns into a blossoming love story.

Netflix has released the first trailer and premiere date for its upcoming drama Heartstopper , teasing the budding romance between Charlie (Joe Locke) and rugby player Nick (Kit Connor).

"Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves," Netflix teases.

The 70-second trailer introduces acting newcomer Joe Locke and His Dark Materials star Kit Connor as the series leads, while giving fans a first-look at William Gao (Tao), Yasmin Finney (Elle), Corinna Brown (Tara) and Kizzy Edgell (Darcy) in their roles.

Game of Thrones star Sebastian Croft will also be part of the cast for Heartstopper, with the actor set to play the character Ben Hope.

The romantic drama, arriving on Netflix next month, is an adaptation of Oseman's Heartstopper webcomic published in 2016 and follows two side characters from her 2014 novel Solitaire.

After picking up a dedicated fanbase, the first four physical volumes of the comic were published in 2018.

Heartstopper arrives on Netflix on 22nd April