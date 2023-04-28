Guilt soundtrack: Full list of songs in BBC drama
From The Stranglers to Glasvegas.
BBC drama Guilt recently returned to our screens for its third and final season, with Max (Mark Bonnar) and Jake (Jamie Sives) once again "looking for redemption".
The trailer teased plenty of drama for the central duo, with their antics serenaded by an eclectic soundtrack featuring plenty of Scottish talent and a number of other well known tracks.
Read on for a full rundown of the music in Guilt.
Guilt season 3 soundtrack
Episode 1
- Peaches by The Stranglers
- Grace by The View
- Drug Train by The Cramps
- It's Thunder and It's Lightening by We Were Promised Jetpacks
Episode 2
- Strange (2006 remastered version) by Wire
- Penny Arcade by Roy Orbison
- The Faith Healer by The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Episode 3
- India by The Psychedelic Furs
- Where Were You? by Mekons
Episode 4
- You're Supposed to Be My Friends by 1990s
- My Backwards Walk by Frightened Rabbit
- Geraldine by Glasvegas
Guilt season 2 soundtrack
Episode 1
- F'oldin' Money by The Fall
- Burn the Heather by The Lounge Society
- Anthem by Father John Misty
- What Moves by LA Priest
- Tastes Good with the Money by The Fat White Family
- Into the Valley by The Skids
Episode 2
- John Cooper Clarke by Working Men's Club
- Wolves by Phosphorescent
Episode 3
- Lonely This Christmas by Mud
- Crimson and Clover by Tommy James & The Shondells
- Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby by Cigarettes After Sex
- I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep by Ghostpoet
- Police & Thieves by The Clash
- Rollercoaster by Black Mountain
Episode 4
- Theme of 'Rome' by Danger Mouse & Daniele Luppi
- Go to the Light by Murder By Death
- Police & Thieves by The Clash
Guilt season 1 soundtrack
Episode 1
- The Weight by Weval
- Moonshake by Can
- Pinch by Can
- I'm the One by Annette Peacock
- Do It Again by Steely Dan
- Pursuit by Group Zero
Episode 2
- The Cattle Call by Eddy Arnold
- Milk and Honey by Jackson C Frank
- Keep Me in Mind Sweetheart by Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan
- Survivor by Klaus Weiss
- It's All Over Now, Baby Blue by Them
Episode 3
- Spoon by Can
Episode 4
- Teeth by Working Men's Club
- Didn't I by Darondo
