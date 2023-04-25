If the previous two seasons are anything to go by, then we're in for a wild ride of a third season, with brothers Jake and Max returning to Scotland to find themselves not greeted with the warm welcome they were quite expecting.

After a long wait, BBC Two's Guilt is back on our screens for its anticipated third season and we are in for a treat.

Neil Forsyth (The Gold) returns to pen the third and final instalment of the award-winning comedy drama.

If you cast your mind back to last season, the theme of guilt got overrun with revenge. But of course, the series first aired back in 2019 and saw the duo accidentally kill an elderly man in a hit-and-run as they were driving home from a wedding while under the influence.

It's thought-provoking, dark and hilarious in all the right places but this third season will also be its last. Read on for everything you need to know about season 3.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The four episodes will air first on BBC Scotland and iPlayer on Tuesday 25th April at 10pm, before a later terrestrial broadcast on BBC Two on Thursday 27th April at 9pm.

All episodes of the third and final season will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Tuesday 25th April.

Guilt season 3 cast

Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives in Guilt BBC/Happy Tramp North,Anne Binckebanck

The beloved brothers are back for the third and final instalment of the series with Mark Bonnar (The Rig, Unforgotten) and Jamie Sives (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones) returning as brothers Max and Jake respectively.

The final season will see the brothers taking on new and old enemies so there's a host of new and familiar faces coming into this series.

Joining Bonnar and Sives are David Hayman (Help, Avenger), Amelia Isaac Jones (Beast of Burden), Tamsin Topolski (Slow Horses, The Diplomat), Isaura Barbé-Brown (The Gold, Toast of Tinseltown), Euan MacNaughton (Outlander, Bridgerton), Anita Vettesse (Mayflies, Vigil) and Anders Hayward (Life After Life).

Returning faces include series favourite Emun Elliott (The Gold, The Rig), Phyllis Logan (Downtown Abbey, Intergalactic), Greg McHugh (The A List, Man Vs Bee), Ellie Haddington (Motherland, Crime), Sara Vickers (The Watchmen, The Crown) and Henry Pettigrew (Payback, The Crown).

Guilt season 3 plot

We know by now that anything that these two brothers are caught up in usually spells trouble and this season sounds no different.

As per the synopsis for season 3: "The final part of the trilogy sees the brothers back together but enemies old, and new, cause them to seek ever more desperate solutions to their problems. Digging deep into their past, Max and Jake hope to finally find a future free of danger... and each other."

The first episode will see the brothers back in Edinburgh but they soon face a "familiar danger" and some faces from their complicated past. Will they be able to escape the drama unscathed? We'll just have to see if third time's a charm.

More like this

Is there a trailer for Guilt season 3?

There is! And while it's all a little chaotic, we can't help but focus in on the gunshot that rings out – could this spell the end for one of the brothers? We'll just have to wait and see.

Watch the trailer for Guilt season 3 below.

Guilt returns for its final season on Tuesday 25th April, 10pm on BBC Scotland (and series drop on BBC iPlayer) and Thursday 27th April at 9pm on BBC Two.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.