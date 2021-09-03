Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy as Addison after nine years

Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery will return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, after actress Kate Walsh announced that she’d reprise the Grey’s Anatomy character in the upcoming season 18.

Walsh, who last appeared on the show nine years ago, made the announcement on her personal Twitter account, donning a white lab coat in the short video.

“It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly #GreysAnatomy,” she wrote, tagging both her former co-star Ellen Pompeo (two plays Meredith Grey) and Shondaland (the production company founded by screenwriter Shonda Rhimes).

Walsh previously reprised the role of Addison in Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Private Practice, which ran for six seasons.

On the same day, Shondaland tweeted another short video of Walsh to mark the announcement: “Guess who’s back!,” Walsh said, before teasing that Addison will return for season 18.

It’s official!! @katewalsh — aka Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery — is coming home and my heart is so so so happy ❤️❤️❤️ #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/xS2Z1XJIV3 — shondaland tv (@shondaland) September 3, 2021

The new season looks set to begin airing in the US this autumn, following a gripping seventeenth season which saw the return of various big-name characters for Meredith’s dream sequences, as she lay unconscious during her battle with COVID.

While there are no confirmed details on when Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will be available in the UK, it will most likely be broadcast on Sky Witness and NOW, as has been the case for several years now.

In the meantime, Grey’s Anatomy seasons one through to 16 are available to stream on both Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video (as of May 2021).

