What happened to Glenda Cleveland from Netflix's DAHMER series?

The series stars Evan Peters in the title role, but it puts a great deal of focus on the victims and their communities as well as the killer himself.

Ryan Murphy's exploration of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer called DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now available on Netflix and gives a shocking look at the true crime saga.

This wider view of the horrific crimes allows Glenda Cleveland to take on a major role in proceedings, but who was Cleveland and who plays her in the show?

Read on for everything you need to know about Glenda Cleveland in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Who was Glenda Cleveland?

Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland Netflix

Glenda Cleveland was Jeffrey Dahmer's neighbour who, according to reports, tried to alert police to her suspicions of him after her teenage daughter and niece saw a bleeding, naked man running away from Dahmer.

The pair had tried to shield him from Dahmer and called the police, but they believed Dahmer when he claimed the boy was his boyfriend who had drunk too much.

Reportedly, Cleveland then called the police, trying to convince them the boy was actually a child and at risk, but no action was taken. Dahmer went on to murder the boy, later confirmed to be the 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone.

Cleveland passed away at the age of 56 on 24th December 2010.

Who plays her in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?

Niecy Nash Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty

In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Glenda is played by Niecy Nash, who Netflix users may know for her role in Never Have I Ever.

She joins Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald and Michael Learned in the main cast for the series.

How old is Niecy Nash?

Niecy Nash is currently 52 years old. She was born on 23rd February 1970 in Palmdale, California, United States of America.

What nationality is Niecy Nash?

Niecy Nash is an American actress born in California state.

What has Niecy Nash previously starred in?

Niecy Nash in Never Have I Ever Netflix

Nash has recently become particularly known for her role as Dr Jamie Ryan in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, but she is also known for other series including Claws, Mrs America, When They See Us, and Masters of Sex.

The actress previously collaborated with Dahmer executive producer Ryan Murphy on his series Scream Queens.

She has also had a major, long-running role in the Reno 911! franchise.

What has Niecy Nash said about portraying Glenda Cleveland?

In a featurette video released by Netflix, Nash revealed that she "did not know" Cleveland's story before starring in the drama, and said that this lack of global awareness of her story meant the role came with "a lot of responsibility, because you want to make sure you get it right".

Nash added: "If anything I would want people to know Glenda Cleveland was special. That was a special woman. To continue on and on and on in an effort to get someone to do something. She deserved way more than a little cheesy plaque in the bottom of a social hall somewhere.

"She deserved way more than the police to step in front of her and say 'look what we did, look what we tried to do'. And I would want people to know that we all know or have been or will be a Glenda Cleveland in this life - that's for sure."

Is Niecy Nash on Instagram?

Niecy Nash is on Instagram and you can find her account here - @niecynash1.

Is Niecy Nash on Twitter?

You can find Niecy Nash on Twitter here - @NiecyNash.

