Meet the cast of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Evan Peters stars in Ryan Murphy's latest chilling series.
Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series takes on one of the most shocking and notorious stories in US history - that of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
The series, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, centres its story around Dahmer's victims and the communities affected, with the synopsis saying it explores the "systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade".
American Horror Story and WandaVision star Evan Peters takes the lead here as Dahmer, while other major roles are filled by Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald. But who do they all play, and who else is in the cast?
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Evan Peters plays Jeffrey Dahmer
Who is Jeffrey Dahmer? Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America's most notorious serial killers, who between the years of 1978 and 1991 gruesomely murdered 17 men and boys. He was captured in 1991 and convicted in 1992, before being killed himself while in prison in 1994.
Where have I seen Evan Peters before? Peters is known for his role as Quicksilver in the X-Men series, a role he also played (sort of) in MCU series WandaVision. He's also a favourite actor of DAHMER's creator Ryan Murphy, having appeared in American Horror Story and Pose. Last year, he starred alongside Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown.
Richard Jenkins plays Lionel Dahmer
Who is Lionel Dahmer? Lionel is Jeffrey's father and a research chemist.
Where have I seen Richard Jenkins before? Jenkins is a prolific film actor who has starred in The Shape of Water, Step Brothers, Kong: Skull Island, Spotlight, The Cabin in the Woods and many more movies. On TV, he previously starred in Berlin Station.
Molly Ringwald plays Shari Dahmer
Who is Shari Dahmer? Shari is Lionel's second wife and was Jeffrey's step-mother.
Where have I seen Molly Ringwald before? Ringwald is best known for her starring role in '80s movies such as Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink and The Breakfast Club. She has also recently had major roles in series including Riverdale and Feud: Bette and Joan.
Michael Learned plays Catherine Dahmer
Who is Catherine Dahmer? Catherine was Jeffrey's grandmother who he lived with from 1981. He often lured his victims to her house.
Where have I seen Michael Learned before? Learned is best known for her role as Olivia in 1970s series The Waltons, while she has more recently had roles in series including Scrubs, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.
Niecy Nash plays Glenda Cleveland
Who is Glenda Cleveland? Glenda was Jeffrey's neighbour who reportedly told the police she was suspicious of him but they failed to act.
Where have I seen Niecy Nash before? Nash is known for her role as Dr Jamie Ryan in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, while she has also appeared in series such as Scream Queens, Claws, When They See Us and Mrs America.
Additional cast for DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The rest of the cast is filled out with actors including Shaun J Brown (The Dropout), Penelope Ann Miller (The Artist) and Linda Park (Star Trek: Enterprise).
You can find the full additional cast list for the series here:
- Penelope Ann Miller as Joyce Dahmer
- Michael Beach as Detective Murphy
- Colby French as Detective Kennedy
- Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards
- Mac Brandt as Officer Rauth
- Grant Harvey as Officer Mueller
- Matthew Alan as Officer Gabrish
- Scott Michael Morgan as Officer Balcerzak
- Josh Braaten as Young Lionel Dahmer
- Savannah Brown as Young Joyce Dahmer
- Nick A. Fisher as Young Jeffrey Dahmer
- Cameron Cowperthwaite as Steven Hicks
- Vince Hill-Bedford as Steven Tuomi
- Blake Cooper Griffin as Charles
- Matt Cordova as Detective Rauss
- Rodney Burford as Tony Hughes
- Karen Malina White as Shirley Hughes
- Nikyla Boxley as Young Shirley Hughes
- Karl Makinen as Officer Clyde Reynolds
- Nigel Gibbs as Jesse Jackson
- Brandon Black as Dean Vaughn
- Raphael Sbarge as Mayor John Norquist
- David Barrera as Police Chief Arreola
- Dyllón Burnside as Ronald Flowers
- Khetphet “KP” Phagnasay as Sounthone Sinthasomphone
- Ken Lerner as Joseph Zilber
- Dominic Burgess as John Wayne Gacy
- Chris Greene as Assistant Chaplain Adams
- Furly Mac as Christopher Scarver
- Linda Park as Julie Yang
