Meet the cast of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The series, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , centres its story around Dahmer's victims and the communities affected, with the synopsis saying it explores the "systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade".

Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series takes on one of the most shocking and notorious stories in US history - that of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

American Horror Story and WandaVision star Evan Peters takes the lead here as Dahmer, while other major roles are filled by Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald. But who do they all play, and who else is in the cast?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Evan Peters plays Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix

Who is Jeffrey Dahmer? Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America's most notorious serial killers, who between the years of 1978 and 1991 gruesomely murdered 17 men and boys. He was captured in 1991 and convicted in 1992, before being killed himself while in prison in 1994.

Where have I seen Evan Peters before? Peters is known for his role as Quicksilver in the X-Men series, a role he also played (sort of) in MCU series WandaVision. He's also a favourite actor of DAHMER's creator Ryan Murphy, having appeared in American Horror Story and Pose. Last year, he starred alongside Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown.

Richard Jenkins plays Lionel Dahmer

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer Netflix

Who is Lionel Dahmer? Lionel is Jeffrey's father and a research chemist.

Where have I seen Richard Jenkins before? Jenkins is a prolific film actor who has starred in The Shape of Water, Step Brothers, Kong: Skull Island, Spotlight, The Cabin in the Woods and many more movies. On TV, he previously starred in Berlin Station.

Molly Ringwald plays Shari Dahmer

Molly Ringwald as Shari with Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer Ser Baffo/Netflix

Who is Shari Dahmer? Shari is Lionel's second wife and was Jeffrey's step-mother.

Where have I seen Molly Ringwald before? Ringwald is best known for her starring role in '80s movies such as Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink and The Breakfast Club. She has also recently had major roles in series including Riverdale and Feud: Bette and Joan.

Michael Learned plays Catherine Dahmer

Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer Netflix

Who is Catherine Dahmer? Catherine was Jeffrey's grandmother who he lived with from 1981. He often lured his victims to her house.

Where have I seen Michael Learned before? Learned is best known for her role as Olivia in 1970s series The Waltons, while she has more recently had roles in series including Scrubs, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

Niecy Nash plays Glenda Cleveland

Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland Netflix

Who is Glenda Cleveland? Glenda was Jeffrey's neighbour who reportedly told the police she was suspicious of him but they failed to act.

Where have I seen Niecy Nash before? Nash is known for her role as Dr Jamie Ryan in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, while she has also appeared in series such as Scream Queens, Claws, When They See Us and Mrs America.

Additional cast for DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dyllón Burnside as Ronald Flowers and Matt Cordova as Detective Rauss in DAHMER Netflix

The rest of the cast is filled out with actors including Shaun J Brown (The Dropout), Penelope Ann Miller (The Artist) and Linda Park (Star Trek: Enterprise).

You can find the full additional cast list for the series here:

Penelope Ann Miller as Joyce Dahmer

Michael Beach as Detective Murphy

Colby French as Detective Kennedy

Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards

Mac Brandt as Officer Rauth

Grant Harvey as Officer Mueller

Matthew Alan as Officer Gabrish

Scott Michael Morgan as Officer Balcerzak

Josh Braaten as Young Lionel Dahmer

Savannah Brown as Young Joyce Dahmer

Nick A. Fisher as Young Jeffrey Dahmer

Cameron Cowperthwaite as Steven Hicks

Vince Hill-Bedford as Steven Tuomi

Blake Cooper Griffin as Charles

Matt Cordova as Detective Rauss

Rodney Burford as Tony Hughes

Karen Malina White as Shirley Hughes

Nikyla Boxley as Young Shirley Hughes

Karl Makinen as Officer Clyde Reynolds

Nigel Gibbs as Jesse Jackson

Brandon Black as Dean Vaughn

Raphael Sbarge as Mayor John Norquist

David Barrera as Police Chief Arreola

Dyllón Burnside as Ronald Flowers

Khetphet “KP” Phagnasay as Sounthone Sinthasomphone

Ken Lerner as Joseph Zilber

Dominic Burgess as John Wayne Gacy

Chris Greene as Assistant Chaplain Adams

Furly Mac as Christopher Scarver

Linda Park as Julie Yang

DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

