Who is Christopher Scarver and how did Jeffrey Dahmer die?

The series from Ryan Murphy dramatises the true story of the infamous serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer , played by American Horror Story regular Evan Peters , and the tragic fates of his victims.

The divisive new series DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has made quite an impact since it landed on Netflix .

The show also dramatises Dahmer's court trial, as well as his time in prison.

One figure who plays a vital role in Dahmer's story is Christopher Scarver, played by Furly Mac, but who is Scarver and where is he today?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Christopher Scarver?

Furly Mac as Christopher Scarver in DAHMER. Netflix

Christopher Scarver is an American convicted murderer. He is known for being the man who killed the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1994 when they were both incarcerated in Columbia Correctional Institution.

Working in the Wisconsin Conservation Corps, Scarver worked as a trainee carpenter but was unable to work there full-time after his supervisor left.

Following this, in 1990, Scarver claimed to be experiencing auditory hallucinations and went on to hold the Wisconsin Conservation Corps' new supervisor, Steve Lohman, at gunpoint, demanding money. Enraged after only receiving $15, Dahmer shot Lohman in the head, killing him.

Scarver demanded more money from the site manager John Feyen, and after shooting Lohman's dead body twice more, Feyen provided him with a $3,000 cheque.

After Scarver fled the scene, he was later arrested, charged and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Steve Lohman.

In 1992, Scarver was incarcerated in Columbia Correctional Institution.

How did Jeffrey Dahmer die?

Jeffrey Dahmer. Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images

On 28th November 1994, Jeffrey Dahmer was assigned to work alongside Christopher Scarver and convicted killer Jesse Anderson.

Working in the prison gymnasium toilet, when the trio were left unsupervised, Scarver beat both Dahmer and Anderson with a 20-inch iron bar from a piece of exercise equipment.

After returning to his cell early, officers inspected the area and found Dahmer and Anderson.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital and Dahmer was declared dead an hour later, while Anderson died two days later from his injuries after being taken off of life support.

Dahmer had sustained severe injuries to his head and face and had also been repeatedly hit against the wall by Scarver.

As he was attacked, Dahmer made no noise, according to Scarver.

Why did Christopher Scarver kill Jeffrey Dahmer?

Evan Peters in Netflix's DAHMER. Netflix

According to Associated Press, Scarver told a guard upon returning to his cell: "God told me to do it... Jesse Anderson and Jeffrey Dahmer are dead."

According to The New York Times, Scarver had been on anti-psychotic medications in prison.

The publication notes: "Both Mr Dahmer and Mr Anderson are white, and their crimes battered Milwaukee's race relations. Most of Mr Dahmer's victims were black or Hispanic; Mr Anderson, who killed his wife, said two black men had committed the crime."

Despite there being no firm evidence that Scarver's crimes were racially motivated, it was speculated that this was the case. Scarver had reportedly previously claimed to be a victim of racism, allegedly saying after his first life sentencing: "Nothing white people do to blacks is just."

More like this

Scarver was deemed competent enough to stand trial and was sentenced to two further life sentences for killing Dahmer and Anderson.

He was deemed to not be eligible for parole.

Where is Christopher Scarver today?

Christopher Scarver currently resides in the Centennial Correctional Facility in Colorado.

In 2004, he brought a civil rights suit against officials at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility for what he claimed had been cruel treatment that had violated his constitutional rights following Dahmer's death.

However, the suit and its subsequent appeal both failed to rule in Scarver's favour.

DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available now on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.