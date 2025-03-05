But battling her own issues relating to ghosts and missing children, Millie is thrown head-first into a case that turns her life upside down.

The show is "more than" comparisons to Death in Paradise, according to series creator and writer Marlon James.

When asked about why he wanted to write this story, James said in a press pack for the series: "When people think of a Caribbean crime, they might think of Death in Paradise. But it’s more than that. It’s complicated, it’s dark, it’s sexy, it’s mysterious.

"You get the entire cross section of Jamaican society, but it is set in Kingston. It is a city noir. It is what LA is to Chinatown."

It's safe to say that the crime drama is one of the best that's come to TV in a very long time, not least because of Lawrance's scene-stealing performance as Millie.

But the cast also boasts the likes of Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie and Joan's Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, as well as a whole host of national Jamaican talent.

But who's who in the new series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Get Millie Black.

Get Millie Black cast: Full list of characters and actors in Channel 4 drama

The full cast list for Get Millie Black is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Tamara Lawrance as Millie-Jean Black

Tamara Lawrance as Millie-Jean Black in Get Millie Black. Channel 4

Who is Millie-Jean Black? Millie takes her work extremely seriously and is good at it, which often impacts her personal life. Having been sent to London at a young age, she returns to Jamaica after working at Scotland Yard and is thrown into a case that threatens to blow up her own world.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about her character, Lawrance said of Millie: "The sense of self that runs through how she carries herself. She trusts herself, she trusts her instincts. The show explores that – when she doesn't listen to her instincts and listens to other people, that's kind of when things go a bit askew."

Where have I seen Tamara Lawrance? Lawrance has most recently been seen on our screens in BBC's Time season 2 and Mr Loverman, but is also known for her roles in The Long Song and in films like Kindred and The Silent Twins. She has also starred in No Offence, The Split and On Chesil Beach.

Chyna McQueen as Hibiscus

Chyna McQueen as Hibiscus in Get Millie Black. Channel 4/HBO

Who is Hibiscus? Hibiscus is Millie's sister who felt previously abandoned by Millie and is struggling with her return to Jamaica.

Speaking about her character in a press pack for the series, McQueen said: "She had to survive on her own and she wants to be accepted by her sister for who she is but despite her rage she cares a lot for Millie and her community."

Where have I seen Chyna McQueen? Get Millie Black is McQueen's TV debut.

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Curtis

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Curtis in Get Millie Black. Channel 4/HBO

Who is Curtis? Curtis has worked alongside Millie for a year now in the Jamaican Police Force, with the pair having a near sibling relationship. However, Curtis is keeping his relationship with Daniel, who also works in the force, a secret which adds another level of stress to his daily life.

Where have I seen Gershwyn Eustache Jnr? More recently, Eustache Jnr has been seen in ITV's Joan, BBC's Silent Witness and A Spy Among Friends. He has also starred in Andor, Britannia, I May Destroy You and Stephen.

Joe Dempsie as Luke Holborn

Joe Dempsie as Luke in Get Millie Black. Channel 4/HBO

Who is Luke Holborn? Luke is a detective in Scotland Yard who makes the trip to Jamaica from London as his case intersects with the one that Millie is investigating. He's come up fast through the ranks and seems to have a simple mission on his hands – until a more sinister motive is revealed.

Where have I seen Joe Dempsie? Dempsie is known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Skins and Doctors but has more recently been seen on our screens in Toxic Town and Showtrial. He has also starred in This Is England '86 and '90 as well as Deep State, Pieces of Her and The Fades.

Anjli Mohindra as Meera Thakur

Anjli Mohindra as Meera in Get Millie Black. Channel 4/HBO

Who is Meera Thakur? Meera used to work with Millie back in Scotland Yard, becoming used to her sometimes unorthodox way of working. Although the pair haven't seen each other for a while, Meera is on-hand to help Millie with gaining some intel into her current case and Holborn.

Where have I seen Anjli Mohindra? Mohindra is known for her roles in The Sarah Jane Adventures, The Lazarus Project and Vigil. She has also starred in Bodyguard, Dark Heart, The Suspect and more recently, The Red King and Fear.

Shernet Swearine as Janet Fenton

Shernet Swearine as Janet in Get Millie Black. Channel 4/HBO

Who is Janet Fenton? Janet doesn't have the best home life with her mother but excels at school. So, when she stops turning up for classes, her teacher reports her missing, setting the wheels in motion for a much larger case.

Where have I seen Shernet Swearine? Get Millie Black is Swearine's TV debut.

Belinda Reid as Barracat

Belinda Reid as Superintendent Barracat in Get Millie Black. Channel 4/HBO

Who is Barracat? Barracat is the Superintendent for the Jamaican Police Force in Kingston and is Millie's boss. She doesn't agree with Millie's way of work most of the time and would rather she play things by the book.

Where have I seen Belinda Reid? Reid has starred in shows like It's A Date and Banged Up Abroad.

Peter John Thwaites as Freddie Somerville

PJ Thwaites as Freddie and Shernet Swearine as Janet in Get Millie Black. Channel 4/HBO

Who is Freddie Somerville? Freddie is the son of one of the most powerful families in Uptown Kingston but has a reputation for dodgy dealings and relationships with much younger girls.

Where have I seen Peter John Thwaites? Get Millie Black is Thwaites's TV debut.

Get Millie Black will begin airing on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 5th March.

