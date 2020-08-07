Euphoria could air ‘bridge episodes’ ahead of season 2, says Zendaya

Alongside most live-action TV and film, hit HBO series Euphoria has been hit by major delays due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

However, despite the second season filming forced to close production amid the pandemic, one of its key stars say fans may be treated to several “bridge” episodes.

Zendaya – who plays struggling drug addict Rue Bennett – recently teased viewers may be treated to bonus material that can be safely put to camera.

“There is an idea to do a couple of bridge episodes that can be shot safely but aren’t necessarily part of Season 2,” she hinted to Teen Vogue. “So, hopefully, we will be able to do those in the coming months. I can’t wait.”

The Spider-Man star added: “There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it’s safer [to film].”

But how can filming be made safe in the coronavirus era? The star gave insight into the “bubble” system that was employed while producing her upcoming movie Malcolm & Marie, shot in July this year.

“Everyone had to quarantine and get tested in order to shoot in isolation,” Zendaya said. “We created our own little bubble and made sure that once we were in, we couldn’t leave. We were able to workshop and rehearse together — it was very much like a play. I did my own hair and makeup and dressed in my own clothes.”

A hit with critics, Euphoria follows a group of teens through their experiences with drugs, sex and relationships.

The first season landed in the UK on Sky Atlantic, on 6th August 2019, and was available on NOW TV and Sky Q shortly after. Season two is expected to land on the same platforms.

