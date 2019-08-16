The eighth series was confirmed as filming for the upcoming seventh series commences.

The latest instalment of Endeavour sees Oxford enter the 1970’s, with women’s liberation a major theme.

The seventh series picks up after the dramatic finale of series six, which saw Chief Superintendent Bright, played by Anton Lesser, assume command of Castle Gate after DCI Ronnie Box (Simon Harrison) was rushed to hospital, and DS Alan Jago was shot dead.

After the team discover a body on the canal towpath, Morse and the team find themselves challenged to find the culprit with only one witness, who overheard whistling on the night of the murder, to help them with their inquiries.

Shaun Evans will reprise his role as DS Morse for the latest trilogy of short films, penned by endeavour writer Russell Lewis.

After making his directorial debut in series six, Evans will also be directing the first film of the series.

Also returning is Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday and Sean Rigby as DS Jim Strange.

Writer Russell Lewis explained, “The prospect of Colin Dexter’s immortal creation entering a new decade is hugely exciting for all of #TeamEndeavour.

“We’re always looking to break new ground, and go places we haven’t been before - both physically and emotionally. The narrative design of this series gives us the opportunity to deliver a particularly distinctive story shape. Though each film can be enjoyed as a standalone - we have approached Endeavour 1970 as three panels of a triptych, or - in musical terms - a grand opera that unfolds across three acts.

“Whether it wears the mask of comedy or tragedy remains to be seen…”

Elsewhere, executive producer Damien Timmer said, “It's a thrill to enter a new decade and tell more tales of the not-quite-so-young-now Endeavour Morse, to be transmitted half a century after they took place! Russell has some very striking stories to tell in this new set of films which we hope will baffle, unnerve and delight the show's fans!”

Endeavour is expected to return in 2020