The show, which is a prequel to Inspector Morse, was renewed for a new set of episodes back in February 2019, and the official Twitter account confirmed that the first read-through took place on Friday 9th August.

"Let production commence on Endeavour series 7," the tweet read. "Exciting first update from the episode one read-through." Check it out below.

The plot for the new series has been kept under wraps, but we expect that it will be the first one to take place in the 1970s, after series six was set in the summer of 1969. Last year saw Morse and Thursday investigate the death of a librarian, with links to a potential widespread criminal conspiracy and the murder of George Fancy (Lewis Peek).

Advertisement

Writer Russell Lewis has returned to pen the scripts of the series, which is expected to consist of four episodes.