Things soon went downhill, however, when Camille confronted Gabriel about still being in love with Emily and jilted him at the altar, prompting Emily’s then-beau Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) to also do a runner.

And it looks like it won't take long for Emily's love triangle predicament to rear its head once again in season 4, if the recent trailer was anything to go by, which sees Emily admitting she's struggling to move on from Alfie and Gabriel.

Emily in Paris fans can also look forward to a trip to Rome, where Emily meets a new Italian love interest, as well as Mindy's Eurovision campaign, in season 4.

"Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in season 4 of Emily in Paris," creator Darren Star previously told Tudum. "From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily's eyes.

"Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master."

So, with season 4 part 1 available to watch now on Netflix, fans might be wondering when the next batch of episodes are set to land on the streamer. Read on for the full season 4 release schedule.

How many episodes are there in Emily in Paris season 4?

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

There are 10 episodes in total. The first five have been released on Netflix and are available to watch now.

The remaining five episodes aren’t set to land on the platform until September.

Emily in Paris season 4 release schedule: When are the next episodes on Netflix?

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Emily in Paris. Netflix

Emily in Paris season 4 is being released in two batches.

Below is the full release schedule:

Episodes 1-5 - Thursday 15th August (out now)

Episodes 6-10 - Thursday 12th September

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 arrives on Netflix on Thursday 15th August, with part 2 premiering on Thursday 12th September.

