The trailer playfully describes Sung-han as "a sexy guy who's perfect in every way", with the implication being that office manager Jang Hyeong-geun and estate agent Jo Jeong-sik are somewhat living in his shadow.

Netflix debuts its brand new legal comedy-drama Divorce Attorney Shin this weekend, which chronicles the "lukewarm" relationship between lawyer Shin Sung-han (Cho Seung-woo) and his middle-school friends.

In addition to exploring their dynamic, the show also follows Sung-han as he fights for his clients as well as revealing the tragic reason why he abandoned a promising career as a pianist.

The series looks to be one of the lighter K-dramas that Netflix has offered lately, containing witty comedic elements that are missing from more serious thrillers like The Glory.

Here's your guide to the cast and characters in Divorce Attorney Shin.

Cho Seung-woo as Shin Sung-han

Cho Seung-woo stars in Divorce Attorney Shin Netflix

Who is Shin Sung-han? Sung-han left behind his life as a music professor and pianist after receiving word of a personal tragedy. He retrained as a lawyer specialising in divorce, standing up for clients in difficult situations, while also pursuing answers on a case personal to him.

What else has Cho Seung-woo? Seung-woo has an extensive background in musical theatre, while his screen projects include television dramas Sisyphus: The Myth and Stranger.

Kim Sung-kyun as Jang Hyeong-geun

Kim Sung-kyun in Divorce Attorney Shin Netflix

Who is Jang Hyeong-geun? Hyeong-geun has been friends with Sung-han since middle school and now works in his legal practice as office manager.

What else has Kim Sung-kyun been in? Last year, Sung-kyun starred in action films Hansan: Rising Dragon and Seoul Vibe, while he also appeared in Netflix series Deserter Pursuit (also known simply as DP).

Jung Moon-sung as Jo Jeong-sik

Jung Moon-sung stars in Divorce Attorney Shin Netflix

Who is Jo Jeong-sik? Jeong-sik is also a middle school friend of both Sung-han and Hyeong-geun, who now runs an estate agent business. Recently, he has fallen behind on his rent payments.

What else has Jung Moon-sung been in? Moon-sung's recent credits include television dramas Hospital Playlist and The Good Detective.

Han Hye-jin as Lee Seo-jin

Han Hye-jin takes a selfie backstage at the 56 Daejong Film Awards Justin Shin/Getty Images

Who is Lee Seo-jin? Seo-jin is a radio DJ and former weather presenter, who needs the help of Sung-han after being embroiled in a very public scandal.

What else has Han Hye-jin been in? She previously starred in romantic drama Man in Love and television series Hold Me Tight.

Kang Mal-geum as Kim So-yeon

Kang Mal-geum attends the hand-printing ceremony ahead of the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Who is Kim So-yeon? So-yeon runs a ramen shop regularly visited by the main trio of friends. She is presently managing the place on behalf of her mother, who is resting up after suffering a back injury.

What else has Kang Mal-geum been in? Mal-geum had a supporting role in Netflix juggernaut Squid Game as the ex-wife of main character Gi-hun (also known as player 456).

Cha Hwa-yeon as Ma Geum-hee

Cha Hwa-Yeon attends the press conference for MBC drama Mother Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Who is Ma Geum-hee? Geum-hee works for major company Daenam Electronics.

What else has Cha Hwa-yeon been in? Her recent projects include South Korean dramas Young Lady and Gentleman and Now, We Are Breaking Up.

Divorce Attorney Shin is available to stream on Netflix from Saturday 4th March 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

