Josephine Jobert reveals why she decided to come back to Death in Paradise
The actress explained the reasoning behind reprising the role of DS Florence Cassell.
Season 10 of Death in Paradise is in full swing, with more murders, more ailments for DI Neville Parker and more unexpected returns (like Sara Martins‘s Camille) in-store.
One comeback viewers have already been enjoying is that of Joséphine Jobert’s DS Florence Cassell. The French actress’s character was a series regular until season eight, when she was written out following Florence’s fiancé’s death.
Speaking to Hello! about why she decided to return to the tropical whodunit, Jobert said: “They asked me if I’d like to come back for the whole series. They said there was no pressure, to take my time.
“At first, I wasn’t sure about going back to do it, just because I’d left, I’d said goodbye, so there was no reason for me to come back. But then I thought, ‘I love the show and I have to do it, especially for the tenth anniversary.’ I was really happy.”
Jobert went on to say she’d “missed” Florence, and that she “didn’t know what happened to her after she left, after she had lost her fiancé”, adding: “So I was happy to know what happened.”
She also explained why she left the series in the first place, stating: “It was nothing dramatic. Nothing went wrong with the show, it was just a personal decision to move on.”
She added: “We were in Guadeloupe for five months. It’s great, but it’s quite long, and being away from everything and friends and family, I was struggling a bit. I thought I gave everything I could to Florence and I did everything I could to tell her story. And as an actor you think, ‘Okay, I want to move on and I want to do new things.'”
Death in Paradise season 10 continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide.