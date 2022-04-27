The festival, which takes place over three days between 20th May and 22nd May, will preview some of the most hotly-anticipated shows of the year as well as reunite some of the series' cast and crews through panels and Q&As.

Fans of Normal People have been excitedly waiting for BBC Three's adaptation of Conversations with Friends – Sally Rooney's debut novel – to hit our screens for months and while there are still a few weeks to go, you can hear from the show's stars yourself at this year's BFI & Radio Times Television Festival .

Appearing at the festival on Sunday will be Conversations with Friends stars Alison Oliver (Frances) and Joe Alwyn (Nick), who'll be joined by the show's director Lenny Abrahamson, executive producer Emma Norton and producer Catherine Magee.

During the panel, the team will be discussing Conversation with Friends' exploration of relationships whilst offering behind-the-scenes insights into how they adapted the best-selling novel for the screen.

Get tickets for the Conversations with Friends BFI & Radio Times Television Festival panel here.

The series, which is developed by BBC Three and Hulu in association with RTÉ, follows best friends and former lovers Frances and Bobbi (Sasha Lane) as they befriend a couple in their 30s – Nick and Melissa (Jemima Kirke) – and start to grow close with them.

While Bobbi is openly flirting with Melissa, Frances and Nick find themselves drawn to each other and begin a secret affair.

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022