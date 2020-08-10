Christopher Eccleston to star in thriller series Close to Me with Connie Nielsen

It’s been quite a week for Christopher Eccleston casting news – and one day after the revelation that he would be returning to Doctor Who for new audio adventures, the actor has been cast as a lead in a new series.

Advertisement

The star will appear opposite Wonder Woman 1984 star Connie Nielsen in psychological drama Close to Me, according to a Variety report.

The six-part series is based on Amanda Reynolds’ novel of the same name and will air on Channel 4 in the UK after making its international debut on Nordic and Baltic streaming service Viaplay as the first English language commission for the Nordic-based NENT Group.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

The series is written by Angela Pell (Gifted) and directed by Michael Samuels (The Missing) and follows a woman who appears to have perfect life with her partner, but who suffers a fall that sees her lose memory of an entire year.

She attempts to piece the events of the lost year together, but in doing so makes the discovery that things were not quite as perfect as they had seemed – and a terrible secret was being kept from her.

Richard Halliwell, CEO of NENT Studios UK, said, “Close to Me is an impressive title to spearhead NENT Studios U.K.’s slate of original content and will undoubtedly prove an excellent calling card for the new business.

“We are currently developing a high-volume, wide-ranging slate of scripted projects, primarily for Viaplay, and anticipate announcing further greenlights over the coming months.

“I believe our new business to be a very attractive proposition, especially for British drama producers and writers, and encourage those with great ideas to get in touch,” said Halliwell.

Robert Taylor, managing director of The Development Partnership, added: “We saw the huge potential for development in Amanda Reynolds’ novel as soon as we read it and Angela Pell has taken that foundation and written fantastic scripts which bring this world and these characters to life.

“We are delighted to be working with both Channel 4 and Viaplay, and with the incredibly strong team we have assembled in front of and behind the camera.”

Advertisement

Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.