Meet the cast of Channel 4 thriller Close to Me

Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston lead the cast of Channel 4’s brand new domestic thriller Close to Me, based on the book of the same name by Amanda Reynolds.

Advertisement

The drama follows Jo (Nielsen), a woman in late middle-age who suffers a head injury, before waking up in hospital with a brain trauma and no memory of the past year.

From the start of the series, she must slowly piece together the events of the past year. However, she’ll soon learn that everyone around her (including devoted husband Rob, played by Eccleston) is hiding something from her.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Close to Me.

Connie Nielsen plays Jo Harding

Who is Jo Harding? A middle-aged Danish mother of two, who works as a translator. Following a fall at the start of the series, she loses her memories from the past year and must piece together the last 12 months.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Connie Nielsen said: “It’s my hope that when people – when women especially – are watching this, they experience a sensation of being seen.”

Where have I seen Connie Nielsen before? She played Lucilla in Gladiator, and Queen Hippolyta in the Wonder Woman films, in addition to Justice League.

Christopher Eccleston plays Rob

Who is Rob? Jo’s devoted husband, who conceals some of the events of the past year from his wife. Speaking about his character, Eccleston described Rob as “an estate agent in late middle-age who has been married to Jo for a considerable amount of time”, adding: “He realises that his role is to try and aid his life partner in a physical and emotional recovery, but also support her going through menopause.”

Where have I seen Christopher Eccleston before? He’s perhaps best known for playing the title role in Doctor Who, but other projects have included Heroes, Thor: The Dark World, The A Word, and Shallow Grave. Fans might be interested to know Eccleston is also officially returning to voice the Ninth Doctor for another series of Big Finish audio adventures. (However, he recently revealed in a Dragon Con interview that a Doctor Who 60th anniversary return was “very doubtful”.)

Tom Taylor plays Finn

Who is Finn? Jo and Rob’s beloved son, whose departure to university is the last thing Jo can remember.

Where have I seen Tom Taylor before? He’s best known for playing Tom Foster in Doctor Foster, but he also recently played Albie in the drama series Us, and appeared in The Kid Who Would Be King.

Rosy McEwan plays Sash

Who is Sash? Jo and Rob’s adult daughter.

Where have I seen Rosy McEwan before? The newcomer is best known for playing Libby Hatch in The Alienist.

Susan Lynch plays Cathy

Who is Cathy? Jo’s best friend, who had a falling out with her just before the fall.

Where have I seen Susan Lynch before? Viewers might recognise Lynch from her recent role as a suspect in Unforgotten (Nicola Walker’s final season), and has starred in Save Me, Bloodlands, Ready Player One, Killing Eve, and more.

Leanne Best plays Anna

Who is Anna? Jo’s co-worker.

Where have I seen Leanne Best before? Best has starred in projects varying from The Woman in Black: Angel of Death (in which she played the title role), Tin Star, Young Wallander, Carnival Row, Cold Feet, Black Mirror, and Line of Duty.

Other cast members include Henning Jensen, Ellie Haddington, Ray Fearon, Jamie Flatters, and Lorraine Burroughs.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Find out where Close to Me was filmed, what else to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for the latest news.