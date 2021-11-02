Close To Me: release date, cast, trailer, and latest news for Channel 4 thriller

Connie Nielsen and Doctor Who’s Christopher Eccleston play a middle-aged couple in crisis in Channel 4’s upcoming thriller Close To Me.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Nielsen described Close To Me as a “coming of age” story for older female viewers, with a focus on the “transformation” menopausal women go through.

She said: “It’s my hope that when people – when women especially are watching this, they experience a sensation of being seen.”

A synopsis reads: “The six-part series tells the story of Jo Harding, a woman who seems to have it all – a beautiful house in the country, a loving family and Rob, her devoted husband. But following a fall, an entire year suddenly vanishes from Jo’s memory. As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined — and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her.”

On the show’s appeal, Eccleston said the drama is a “lovely reversal” of the on-screen gender dynamics usually portrayed in TV dramas.

“This show had a lovely reversal of the usual, far too familiar, sensitive, caring female taking a supportive role to a male as they wrestle with existential dilemmas. This was very refreshing,” he said.

Read on for everything you need to know about Close To Me.

Close To Me release date

Close To Me premieres on Channel 4 on Sunday 7th November at 9pm. The six-part series will be box-setted on All 4 following the first episode’s airing.

Close To Me cast

Connie Nielsen (Justice League) leads the Close To Me cast as Jo Harding, a Danish expat who works as a translator. Meanwhile Christopher Eccleston plays her husband, Rob.

The couple’s two children, Finn and Sash, are played by Tom Taylor (Us) and Rosy McEwen (The Letter Writer) respectively. Jo’s friend Cathy is played by Susan Lynch (Unforgotten).

Close To Me trailer

You can watch a trailer for Close To Me below.

