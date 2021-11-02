Christopher Eccleston reveals why his role in Channel 4’s Close To Me is an unexpected “reversal”
The Doctor Who star on the "refreshing" on-screen gender dynamics in Close To Me.
Published:
Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who, Heroes) has described his upcoming Channel 4 thriller Close To Me as a “lovely reversal” of the on-screen gender dynamics usually portrayed in TV dramas.
On the show’s appeal, Eccleston said: “This show had a lovely reversal of the usual, far too familiar, sensitive, caring female taking a supportive role to a male as they wrestle with existential dilemmas. This was very refreshing.”
The drama follows Jo (Wonder Woman 1984 star Connie Nielsen), a middle-aged woman who suffers a head injury, before waking up in hospital with no memory of the past year. At her side is her husband, Rob (Eccleston), who seeks to shield his wife by keeping secrets about some of the events that she can’t yet remember.
Speaking about his character, Eccleston described Rob as “an estate agent in late middle age who has been married to Jo for a considerable amount of time. He realises that his role is to try and aid his life partner in a physical and emotional recovery, but also support her going through menopause”.
He continued: “Jo is having identity issues which are, according to my female friends, very common in late middle age, where you wake up thinking: who am I? The way they are treated in society shifts. Rob’s business is also in trouble and there’s a sense of emasculation, because a lot of the money has come from her side of things. He’s certainly not in the throes of youth and idealism.”
In addition to the upcoming thriller, Eccleston is officially returning to voice the Ninth Doctor for another series of Big Finish audio adventures. However, he recently revealed in a Dragon Con interview that a Doctor Who 60th anniversary return was “very doubtful”.
