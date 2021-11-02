Christopher Eccleston reveals why his role in Channel 4’s Close To Me is an unexpected “reversal”

Speaking about his character, Eccleston described Rob as “an estate agent in late middle age who has been married to Jo for a considerable amount of time. He realises that his role is to try and aid his life partner in a physical and emotional recovery, but also support her going through menopause”.

He continued: “Jo is having identity issues which are, according to my female friends, very common in late middle age, where you wake up thinking: who am I? The way they are treated in society shifts. Rob’s business is also in trouble and there’s a sense of emasculation, because a lot of the money has come from her side of things. He’s certainly not in the throes of youth and idealism.”

In addition to the upcoming thriller, Eccleston is officially returning to voice the Ninth Doctor for another series of Big Finish audio adventures. However, he recently revealed in a Dragon Con interview that a Doctor Who 60th anniversary return was “very doubtful”.

