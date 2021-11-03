Where is Close to Me filmed? Location guide to Channel 4 thriller

Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston headline Channel 4’s new domestic thriller Close to Me, based on the novel of the same name.

Advertisement

The drama follows Jo Harding (Nielsen in the Close to Me cast), a Danish translator and mother-of-two who suffers a brain trauma, and loses all memory of the past year. As she struggles to remember everything that happened to her, she must contend with the fact that those around her are keeping secrets.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Nielsen described Close to Me as a “coming of age” story for older female viewers. She said: “It’s my hope that when people – when women especially are watching this, they experience a sensation of being seen.”

The drama unfolds against a picturesque backdrop, with green countryside landscapes and glimpses of the coast and seaside. The drama, which will be box-setted after episode one airs, was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used for Close to Me.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Where is Close to Me filmed?

Channel 4 thriller Close to Me was filmed predominantly in Hastings, a town in South East England, and along the south coast. However, other specific locations were used, including Eastbourne.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Nielsen said: “We were kind of all over the place. Some things were filmed out by Windsor, some down in Hastings and Eastbourne. They were in all different places, but they had to come together as a lived-in landscape as well as reality, and then you could put [them] together, and so I think that was really well done.”

Eccleston (who plays Jo’s husband, Rob) joked that he took his “bucket and spade” for days out filming on the coast. “We were filming flashbacks from high summer, in autumn, but we had these freak weather days which helped us,” he explained. “We’d all been locked away since March, so we had cabin fever and were just delighted to be working, earning, being creative.”

On the show’s appeal, Eccleston said the drama is a “lovely reversal” of the on-screen gender dynamics usually portrayed in TV dramas.

“This show had a lovely reversal of the usual, far too familiar, sensitive, caring female taking a supportive role to a male as they wrestle with existential dilemmas. This was very refreshing,” he said.

Advertisement

Nielsen said of the south coast: “It was lovely, the cliffs were beautiful. I was amazed by the countryside and the physical beauty of the nature; it was just amazing.”