Close to Me – Is the Channel 4 drama based on a book?

Television’s latest offering in psychological thrillers is Close to Me, a six-part Channel 4 drama which tells the story of Jo Harding (Connie Nielsen), a woman who cannot remember the past 12 months of her life after falling down the stairs in her home.

As she begins to piece everything together, Jo discovers that her life was far from perfect before her accident – if indeed it was an accident. Her husband Rob (Christopher Eccleston) is hiding things from her, and she also appears to be harbouring secrets of her own.

But as we unravel this sinister series, you might also be wondering what Close to Me is based on. Read on for all you need to know about the origins of this tense thriller.

Is Close to Me based on a book?

The series has been adapted from Amanda Reynolds’ book of the same name. It was the author’s debut novel, first published in 2017.

The book doesn’t have a sequel but Reynolds has since released two other standalone titles, Lying to You and Hidden Wife, which are also similar in style.

How closely does the series follow the book?

Reynolds’ writing delivers Jo’s perspective in the first person – an approach which is honoured in the series via the character’s inner monologue. As for the plot, the source material frequently moves the reader back and forth between past and present. The TV series, however, doesn’t switch between the two eras quite so much, instead relying on flashbacks until the final two episodes.

The outcome of the main plot is followed to the letter, but there are some details that were changed when adapting Close to Me for the small screen.

In the novel, Jo’s colleague Nick, played by Ray Fearon in the drama, sexually assaults her. The adaptation chooses to omit this ordeal from Jo’s story, instead ending their encounter with an earlier incident in which she tries to kiss him, but he rejects her advances. And that isn’t the only storyline the drama does not cover.

Towards the end of the book, Rob and Anna lose their baby, whereas Channel 4’s version sees Anna still with child at the end. But it remains to be seen whether they have a future together as Jo reveals Rob’s role in her fall.

Close to Me episodes 1-6 are available to stream now on All 4. Episode 2 airs on Sunday 14th November at 9pm on Channel 4.