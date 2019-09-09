Naylor, who starred in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, was set to take her GCSEs this year, but was reportedly worried about her grades.

In the run up to her death, Naylor’s family said the teenager had been grounded, and was not allowed to attend a party the same evening.

Her father Martin Naylor, told South London Coroner’s Court: “She had not been her normal self…she was stressed about her exams.

“She knew she needed to get on with her revision and she had plans scheduled out for her revision. I honestly believe she was just making some sort of point. I genuinely believe she did not mean to do it."

The coroner said Naylor had no alcohol or drugs in her system at the time, and searches of her electronic devices and social media accounts did not present anything suspicious.

CBBC paid tribute to Naylor, who was described as a "much-loved part of the BBC Children's family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer".

A statement on the website read: “We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends.”

In addition to her work at CBBC, Naylor had also starred in the Cloud Atlas, Absolutely Fabulous, and Netflix’s upcoming drama, The Witcher.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, contact Samaritans for free from any phone at any time of the day or night on 116 123