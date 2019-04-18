CBBC actress Mya-Lecia Naylor dies aged 16

Mya-Lecia Naylor, who starred in CBBC shows Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, has died suddenly at the age of 16.

Naylor passed away on Sunday 7th April after collapsing, according to her agency A&J Management.

CBBC has described the young star as “a much-loved part of the BBC Children’s family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer”. The channel announced the news on its website, and has encouraged fans to share memories of the actress.

Naylor was known for playing singer Mya in Almost Never, which followed a fictional boyband and a rival girl band, Girls Here First. The young actress co-starred alongside Emily Atack, Fleur East and Tess Daly in the series. Naylor also played Fran in CBBC’s Millie Inbetween, and starred in ITV series Tati’s Hotel and as Miro in Cloud Atlas.

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s, said she and her team were “distraught and so terribly sad” following the news.

“She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it’s unthinkable that she won’t be part of our journey going forward,” Webb said.

Naylor’s Almost Never co-star Emily Atack posted a tribute to the young star on Instagram. “She was a beautiful and talented girl,” Atack said. “A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never.”

Almost Never screenwriter Paul Rose posted on Twitter about the “heartbreaking” news.

“Far too young, and a huge loss for all on the show. My heart goes out to her family,” Rose said.