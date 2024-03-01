In an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com (above), we see the moment for ourselves as Miss Higgins and Phyllis (Linda Bassett) are spending the evening together mending second-hand clothes for children.

But just as they're about to continue, they're interrupted by a knock at the front door.

Not recognising the woman who is stood on her doorstep, Miss Higgins answers with a smile and the woman greets her, asking to speak to Miss Higgins.

She continues: "I found your address on the electoral roll and I would like to talk to you about a confidential matter."

Miss Higgins looks slightly confused, but the woman adds: "I am the wife of Victor Chopra."

Miss Higgins and Nurse Crane in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtne

On the mention of that name, Miss Higgins looks alarmed, and when she returns into her living room where Phyllis is busy sewing, Miss Higgins asks her to leave.

"Of course, has something untoward occured?" Phyllis asks, but Miss Higgins dismisses her, repeating again that she wants her to leave.

As she's hurried out of the front door, Phyllis looks confused and turns back to look at the house.

As per the synopsis for the finale: "Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Sister Monica ruffles feathers. Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year."

But what significance does this woman - who is the wife of Victor - have to Miss Higgins? While we'll have to tune in to find out for ourselves, we do know that insight into Miss Higgin's past has been teased for a while now.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press back in January, Glen said: "What's lovely about the character is she’s not just two-dimensional, there is a whole person there with a past - and I often liken her to my mother, actually, who lived in that sort of age at that time.

"And the funny thing is, I remember her coming out with something about her past when I was in my 20s. My father had had a stroke and was in hospital, and it was that first night when you're all slightly electrified and you're waiting to hear what’s happening, and you speak in a very unguarded way."

She continued: "And she talked about her past and a bit of me thought, 'I don't want to hear this, I don’t want to know,' which is selfish, and I wish I'd engaged a bit more with it because she wanted to tell me something, and I was dealing with dad.

"But that came back to me because we are capable of burying things so deeply."

The Call the Midwife season 13 finale airs on Sunday 3rd March at 8pm on BBC One. All past 12 seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

