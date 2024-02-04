When asked about her future on the series, Megan Cusack (who stars as Nancy) exclusively told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2024 about how much she truly loves the cast and crew of the long-running show.

Cusack said: "You never want to leave. I mean, the entire cast and crew, they are like a family. I know everyone says that, but it's very true.

"I'm heading off for lunch with one of my drivers on Friday, they are genuinely the people I want to see all the time, and they've been there for me through highs and lows in my personal life.

"But it is that thing – you never know where a story's going, and that's hard. It's something you have to accept, but no, I love being there, they're amazing."

Nancy's story has certainly gotten more dramatic, as in last Sunday's episode, we saw that the young nurse had managed to track down one of the nuns at the convent where she grew up.

Although she had an inkling about her family having tuberculosis earlier in the episode, Nancy's thoughts were confirmed when she learned from the nun that her entire family did contract the disease - but she may have survived due to vaccination or natural immunity.

It was an emotional episode for viewers at home but also for the actress, who revealed to RadioTimes.com that it was just as much of a rollercoaster reading the script for the first time.

She revealed: "I remember reading it, and I was like, 'Oh, my God.' You get, like, a little bit of backstory on you as a person, but you don't always know the full ins and outs.

"So reading the script, it was like, 'Oh, my God.' And then when she goes and she meets the woman in the house, it was very emotional.

"And the woman who played [Kathleen, Mary Larkin], she was amazing, she was gorgeous. Yeah, it was very emotional."

