Speaking alongside two other castmates, Rebecca Gethings (Sister Veronica) and Natalie Quarry (Rosalind), Bailey said: "I feel like, solely as a viewer, the recent episode, it’s just like, wow.

"For newlyweds, it feels like quite a sudden twist, but also quite realistic in the, sort of, I guess, things where you lock heads, being a newlywed in work at that time.

"But, solely as a viewer, it's very interesting, the tumultuous journey that they're going on."

Olly Rix and Helen George in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

Meanwhile, Taitte added: "I don't see it as a deterioration of their relationship. To echo what you said, basically, it’s like, yeah, everyone goes through stuff, right? So I guess we'll just wait to see how it unfolds, more than anything."

Trixie star Helen George previously spoke about filming the difficult scenes between the couple, saying: "They've just got married and you think, 'Gosh, it's so happy, and he's very rich and she gets all these posh clothes, and it's great.' But then, you know, there's bumps along the way.

"But it's fun, as well. They're hard-hitting scenes, especially towards the end of the series, but it very much turns into a kind of kitchen sink drama by the end of it. The scenes that we filmed are so real, like any couple at home today.

"They're really great to play, really fun to play – different."

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 4th February 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

