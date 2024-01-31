Call the Midwife star on Trixie and Matthew: "I don’t see it as a deterioration"
Renee Bailey and Zephryn Taitte gave their thoughts on Trixie and Matthew's storyline at this year's Radio Times Covers Party.
We're now halfway through the current season of Call the Midwife, and it seems fair to say that things haven't exactly been plain sailing for Trixie and Matthew since their marriage at the end of the previous season.
A combination of financial troubles and the couple clashing over Trixie's work life led to a bitter argument between them in last week's episode, and now, speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party 2024, cast members Renee Bailey (Joyce) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril) have given their thoughts on the storyline.
Speaking alongside two other castmates, Rebecca Gethings (Sister Veronica) and Natalie Quarry (Rosalind), Bailey said: "I feel like, solely as a viewer, the recent episode, it’s just like, wow.
"For newlyweds, it feels like quite a sudden twist, but also quite realistic in the, sort of, I guess, things where you lock heads, being a newlywed in work at that time.
"But, solely as a viewer, it's very interesting, the tumultuous journey that they're going on."
Meanwhile, Taitte added: "I don't see it as a deterioration of their relationship. To echo what you said, basically, it’s like, yeah, everyone goes through stuff, right? So I guess we'll just wait to see how it unfolds, more than anything."
Trixie star Helen George previously spoke about filming the difficult scenes between the couple, saying: "They've just got married and you think, 'Gosh, it's so happy, and he's very rich and she gets all these posh clothes, and it's great.' But then, you know, there's bumps along the way.
"But it's fun, as well. They're hard-hitting scenes, especially towards the end of the series, but it very much turns into a kind of kitchen sink drama by the end of it. The scenes that we filmed are so real, like any couple at home today.
"They're really great to play, really fun to play – different."
