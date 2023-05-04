The actor plays Nonnatus House handyman Fred Buckle on BBC One's beloved period drama, which follows the lives and work of midwives residing in Poplar through the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi has opened up about a storyline that made him cry, which involved a young boy caring for his infant sibling in a neglectful home.

Speaking at a cast Q&A to promote the launch of Chatham Historic Dockyard's official Call the Midwife tour, he addressed a scene that was particularly tough for him to watch.

He told RadioTimes.com and other press: "The most horrific episode for me – it actually made me cry – it was a small boy, just under 10, and he had scabies and malnutrition and he was neglected, clearly."

Parisi went on to explain that the boy had to care for his baby sibling, who had also been mistreated, while his mother went out to work.

"One day he got locked out and he had to pour the milk through the letterbox for the child and that really upset me," he added. "There have been some fantastic stories."

Annabelle Apsion, who plays Fred's second wife Violet, later expressed her surprise at how Call the Midwife has enabled male viewers to get in touch with their emotions.

"So many people love watching Call the Midwife because it brings people together," she explained. "Also people can cry because life is hard.

"And I've met loads of men lately, mainly builders working at my house, and they all watch Call the Midwife. And I thought it was because their wives make them watch it, but no, I think men now [are] not ashamed to cry or have feelings."

Filming is currently underway on Call the Midwife season 13, which is due to premiere with the annual Christmas special in December.

