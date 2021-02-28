Where is Bloodlands filmed?

Jed Mercurio-produced drama Bloodlands is currently airing on BBC One, with James Nesbitt leading the Bloodlands cast as a Northern Irish detective on the hunt for the serial killer who murdered his wife.

Advertisement

While the four-part series is a tense, action-packed look at fraught political rivalries in Northern Ireland, Bloodlands shows off some of Belfast’s most famous landmarks with scenic shots of Queen’s University, Strangford Lough and County Down’s Mourne Mountains, where scenes were filmed.

Speaking about the show’s filming locations during BFI’s Bloodlands Q&A, Nesbitt said: “To see Strangford Lough and it’s so beautiful there, to be filming down in the Mountains of Mourne, to see in the beginning some of the opening shots, driving through Belfast with that fabulous soundtrack, looking at Harland & Wolff, Tom walking through a busy, a vibrant, youthful, emerging new Northern Ireland – it was very important to me.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the locations seen in Bloodlands. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out our Bloodlands episode one theories and our four-star Bloodlands review.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Harland & Wolff shipyard, Belfast

BBC

Belfast’s Harland & Wolff shipyard plays a big role in Bloodlands, with the two yellow cranes frequently seen in serial killer Goliath’s calling cards.

Famous for building iconic ships such as the RMS Titanic and the HMS Belfast, Harland & Wolff’s cranes Samson and Goliath have been in operation since the mid-1960s, however the shipyard itself was founded almost 160 years ago.

Strangford Lough

BBC

Filming for Bloodlands took place on an island in the Strangford Lough, specifically the scenes in which police find the bodies of Goliath’s victims.

The Strangford Lough, located in Northern Ireland’s County Down, is the largest inlet in the British Isles and is a popular fishing location.

Speaking at the BFI Q&A, Jed Mercurio said of Strangford Lough: “It’s eerie, it’s austere, it can be beautiful, it can also be somewhere that you would enter with a sense of foreboding so it’s a great backdrop for a thriller.”

Queen’s University, Belfast

In episode one, we learn that Tom Brannick’s daughter Izzy is studying medicine at Queen’s University – so of course it makes sense for Bloodlands to have filmed at the Belfast-based college.

The university is located in the centre of Belfast, with the series filming outside the institution’s Main Site Tower and inside various lecture halls.

Strangford Harbour

BBC

Bloodlands’ first episode features several shots of Strangford Harbour, where we first see Pat Keenan’s four-by-four being pulled out of the water by police.

Located on the shores of Strangford, a small village in County Down, the harbour boasts stunning views of Ireland’s northeast coast and the nearby sailing area.

Rosemary Street Masonic Hall, Belfast

BBC

As for the police station frequented by Tom Brannick and his team, Bloodlands used a Masonic Hall on Rosemary Street, central Belfast, to recreate the local nick.

Advertisement

Bloodlands continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. While you’re waiting, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what’s on tonight with our TV guide.