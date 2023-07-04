Read more:

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Blindspot.

Blindspot main cast

Beth Alsbury as Hannah

Ross Kemp as Tony

Crystal Clarke as Amber

Michelle Bonnard as Louisa

Kiran Landa as Geri

Sue Vincent as Dolly

Haylie Jones as Zoe

Lewis Conway as Simon

Beth Alsbury plays Hannah

Clapperboard Productions / Channel 5 Television.

Who is Hannah? After a mysterious woman disappears without a trace, Hannah is certain she has been killed by the same violent criminal who murdered her friend Zoe a year prior. She is determined to discover what happened, which sees her dice with death on a number of occasions.

"She is bold, completely determined, almost bull-headed," said Alsbury. "If she wants something, she's going to find a way to get it and it's almost impossible to talk her out of it."

Where have I seen Beth Alsbury before? She's a recent RADA graduate. Blindspot is her first leading TV role.

Ross Kemp plays Tony

Clapperboard Productions / Channel 5 Television.

Who is Tony? A police detective who may be corrupt. His marriage has also recently broken down. "He's a flawed character... and I wanted the chance to humanise a police officer with all his flaws," said Kemp. "He is also quite vulnerable, which I'm not necessarily known for playing, but he becomes stronger, goes through a transformation as he gets closer to working out who's responsible for committing the murders."

Tony forms an unlikely bond with Hannah as they work together to uncover the truth.

Where have I seen Ross Kemp before? Most people will know him as EastEnders' Grant Mitchell. He's also known for his extensive documentary portfolio.

Crystal Clarke plays Amber

Clapperboard Productions / Channel 5 Television.

Who is Amber? Hannah's best friend. Amber has struggled with substance abuse in the past.

Where have I seen Crystal Clarke before? She's best known for playing Georgiana Lambe in Sandition.

Michelle Bonnard plays Louisa

Clapperboard Productions / Channel 5 Television.

Who is Louisa? Amber's mother and a local politician. She has a strained relationship with her daughter.

Where have I seen Michelle Bonnard before? You might recognise her from ITV's Unforgotten.

Kiran Landa plays Geri

Clapperboard Productions / Channel 5 Television.

Who is Geri? Louisa's assistant. She has no qualms about speaking her mind.

Where have I seen Kiran Landa before? Her most notable role was in Coronation Street as Marrium Nazir, the estranged wife of Zeedan.

Sue Vincent plays Dolly

Clapperboard Productions / Channel 5 Television.

Who is Dolly? She runs a local café and is Hannah's cleaner.

Where have I seen Sue Vincent before? You might have watched her in The Madame Blanc Mysteries, which she created and wrote with Sally Lindsay. She also appeared in Sky comedy-drama Mount Pleasant.

Haylie Jones plays Zoe

Clapperboard Productions / Channel 5 Television.

Who is Zoe? A young woman who was murdered by a masked man on the estate where she lived.

Where have I seen Haylie Jones before? She had a minor role in Netflix's Stay Close.

Lewis Conway plays Simon

Clapperboard Productions / Channel 5 Television.

Who is Simon? Hannah's colleague and friend. As Hannah becomes more embroiled in her own investigation, Simon becomes concerned for her welfare.

Where have I seen Lewis Conway before? He appeared in a single episode of Doctors.

Blindspot airs from on Tuesday 4th July to Friday 7th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

