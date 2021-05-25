Exclusive – Watch the opening scene of Before We Die, Channel 4’s adaptation of Swedish crime drama
The upcoming crime drama's first scene spells trouble for Lesley Sharp's senior detective and her troubled son.
Fans of Scandi noir will be excited for Channel 4’s upcoming adaptation of Swedish crime drama Before We Die.
The new series stars Lesley Sharp as a senior cop, DI Hannah Laing, who lives and works in Bristol. Her life takes a turn when her troubled son gets embroiled with the local mafia, with consequences that leave her reeling.
The opening of episode one, which you can watch exclusively below, gives us a glimpse of Hannah’s relationship with her son:
Once you get over the novelty of seeing people in a club (remember when they used to be open?), you’ll notice the suspicious-looking guy the cops are after. It’s not long before we find out that this is Hannah’s son, Christian (played by The OA’s Patrick Gibson). It’s a gripping beginning to a series that will only get more compelling…
The impressive Before We Die cast also includes Wallander’s Vincent Regan as Hannah’s colleague Billy Murdoch and Croatian actor Toni Gojanović (Success) as criminal gang leader Davor Mimica, whose tight-knit family owns a restaurant – where Christian works.
Intrigued? You can also take a look at these exclusive Before We Die first-look images, which the broadcaster released ahead of the series airing this week.
If the drama is anything like the Swedish series it’s based on, which is also titled Before We Die, viewers are in for a tense journey full of twists and turns. Sharp, who previously played a copper in ITV’s Scott & Bailey, recently told RadioTimes.com that the Channel 4 show had “the bones” of the Swedish series, so that’s a good sign.
Before We Die begins on Wednesday 26th May at 9pm on Channel 4.