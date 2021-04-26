Exclusive – Before We Die first-look images show Lesley Sharp as senior police detective Hannah Laing

Lesley Sharp is set to lead the cast of upcoming Channel 4 drama Before We Die – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal some first-look images of the Bristol-set crime thriller.

Sharp, whose credits include Scott & Bailey and Afterlife, plays senior police detective DI Hannah Laing in the six-part series, which is based on a Swedish show of the same name.

Before We Die follows Laing as she is forced to make a terrible decision when her son goes off the rails and is implicated in an investigation into the brutal murder of one of her colleagues.

The first image (above) shows a contemplative Hannah staring out the window, while a second (below) sees her conversing with her son Christian, who is played by The OA’s Patrick Gibson.

Before We Die Episode 4