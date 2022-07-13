BBC's World on Fire begins filming season 2 after "long wait"

The BBC has announced that production on the new season is currently underway, sharing a photo of star Jonah Hauer-King reprising the role of Harry.

Fans of BBC One's World on Fire would be forgiven for thinking the show would never return after the first series premiered nearly three years ago, but there's finally some good news – filming has officially started on its long-awaited second season.

World on Fire creator Peter Bowker said in a statement that the "long wait" between seasons was down to "a certain pandemic", but that it made the "beginning of filming especially exciting".

Lesley Manville as Robina Chase in World on Fire BBC

"It has been a real joy to pick up the story with our inspirational cast, both our established regulars and new and exciting talent who have embraced the show’s scale and ambition," he continued.

Season 2, which will consist of six episodes, will take viewers back to October 1940, where lone pilots are tasked with destroying German bombers above the streets of Manchester.

The show will follow the war "from the streets of Britain into occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert" as troops struggle to adapt to a different style of combat.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Crown's Lesley Manville (Robina), Julia Brown (Lois) and Zofia Wichlacz (Kasia) are set to return for season 2 alongside Blake Harrison (Stan), Eugénie Derouand (Henriette), Eryk Biedunkiewicz (Jan) and Cel Spellman (Joe).

Line of Duty's Mark Bonnar is joining the cast for the new episodes as Sir James Danemere, while Resident Evil's Ahad Raza Mir and Pretty Smart's Gregg Sulkin are taking on new roles in the period drama.

On filming season 2, Lesley Manville said: "It’s wonderful to be bringing Peter Bowker’s epic scripts to life again. Rich characters telling great, human stories set against the backdrop of World War Two. It’s a feast!"

Season 2 of World on Fire will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023, with season 1 available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage or check out our TV Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.