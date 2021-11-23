The Radio Times logo
  4. BBC One’s Around the World in 80 Days to feature brand new Passepartout romance

BBC One’s Around the World in 80 Days to feature brand new Passepartout romance

"Opposites attract."

The BBC’s adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days will feature a potential romance between Passepartout, the manservant of Phileas Fogg, and new character Abigail Fix.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Ibrahim Koma teased that his character Passepartout is “attracted” to idealistic journalist Abigail (played by Leonie Benesch) – and that the feeling is mutual.

“Opposites attract,” he said. “There’s kind of that [attraction] in the air, throughout the whole series. But when there’s attraction, there’s also a fight because, you know, they like each other, but they don’t understand each other. And they also like the fact that they don’t understand each other. So yeah, they are attracted to each other. And we’ll see [how the romance plays out].”

Earlier this month, RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed the Around the World in 80 Days title sequence.

David Tennant plays Phileas Fogg in the TV series, and some previous first-look images showed Tennant and his co-stars in costume, and the Cape Town locations where part of the series was filmed.

UK viewers can now expect the eight-part adventure series to premiere on our screens later this year. As an official statement from the broadcaster said: “The clock is ticking… Join Phileas Fogg (David Tennant), Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) and Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) on their journey Around the World in 80 Days – coming to screens 2021.”

Read more: David Tennant on Christmas series Around the World in 80 Days: “It’s a romp”

Around the World in 80 Days will be released in the US on Sunday 2nd January via PBS, though no UK air date has been set yet. Want to watch something sooner? Check out our full TV Guide or our Drama hub for more news and features.

